Type 1 diabetes is also called juvenile diabetes. It affects infants, toddlers and teens. It is different from type 2 diabetes. In type 1 diabetes, a child’s pancreas is unable to produce the insulin hormone. This is an autoimmune condition where your child’s defense system attacks and destroys the cells that are needed to make the insulin hormone. As parents, you need to be alert to symptoms of this condition. The earlier it is diagnosed, the better it is for your child. Untreated type 1 diabetes can cause severe health complications which can sometimes be fatal.

Symptoms of type 1 diabetes

As a parent you will be the first one to notice if anything is wrong with your child. If your child exhibits fruity breath or extreme drowsiness consult your doctor. Other signs may be an increase in thirst, unusual hunger, heavy breathing, vision-related problems and sudden weight loss. Your child may also be taking too many washroom beaks as this condition induces frequent urination. If blood sugar levels are very high, your child may experience difficulty breathing. This is a dangerous condition. It sometimes causes blood sugar levels to fluctuate suddenly. You child may not be able to recognize the symptoms, so you need to keep a close watch.

Diagnosis of type 1 diabetes

If you notice any of the above-mentioned symptoms in your child, consult a doctor immediately. Prompt treatment will keep unwanted health complications away. A simple urine test and blood test can reveal whether your child has this condition or not. Your child’s doctor may also recommend the oral glucose tolerance test, for which your child will need to follow a special diet. Insulin administration is the only way out. A healthy lifestyle, with regular exercise and nutritious diet, will also help you manage your child’s condition.

Risks of type 1 diabetes

Low blood sugar levels is a very real risk. Since your child may be too young to say if he is feeling unwell, you have to look out for symptoms of low blood sugar. It can cause blurry vision, confusion, headache, rapid pulse, sweating and shallow breathing. Your child may exhibit cold and clammy skin. He or she may also feel dizzy and unusually tired. Extreme hunger is another sign of low blood sugar. If you notice any of these symptoms, get emergency medical help. It can be life-threatening.