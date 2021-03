Covid-19, the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, took the world by a storm in December 2019. It took millions of lives almost in every corner of the world and affected anyone and everyone. But vaccines and practising precautionary measures helped reduce the number of coronavirus cases in India. However, the second wave of Covid is knocking doors, and the surge in cases has everyone shook in the country. It is not even sparing kids, especially those comorbidities. Also Read - Second wave of Covid hits Karnataka; These states are least affected

Children who have Type-1 diabetes are at a higher risk of coronavirus, and poorly controlled diabetes can add to the problem. A new study found that poor diabetes can up the risk of Covid complications in kids.

Poor Diabetes Control Linked With Covid Complications In Kids

A new study presented virtually at ENDO 2021 found that children with poorly controlled Type 1 diabetes are 10 times more likely to suffer from Covid-19 complications and death compared to those with well-controlled diabetes. The study showed that children with haemoglobin (A1) higher than 9 per cent were 10 times higher at risk of Covid-19 complications than those with A1c levels under 7 per cent.

Lead author Manish Raisingani from the University of Arkansas in the US said that it is extremely important to keep children’s blood sugar under control, especially during the pandemic. For the study, the team reviewed data on about 2,000 children with Type-1 diabetes and Covid-19, along with 30,000 children with Covid-19 who did not have Type-1 diabetes.

They analysed haemoglobin A1c levels in children with diabetes. A1c is a blood test that measures a person’s average blood sugar levels over the past three months. This test also helps people manage their diabetes. People with A1c levels higher than 7 per cent are at a higher risk of diabetes. Children with Type-1 diabetes and Covid-19 are more likely to die, to require an endotracheal tube to help them breathe, to develop pneumonia, or to develop septic shock, compared with children who had Covid-19 and did not have Type-1 diabetes.

How To Properly Care For Children With Type 1-Diabetes?

Along with working closely with the doctor, parents should keep in mind the following things to manage Type-1 diabetes in children.

Regular Blood Sugar Monitoring

It is essential to record your child’s blood sugar at least four times a day, but you may need to check it more times if your child doesn’t have a continuous glucose monitor. Frequent testing will help your child’s blood sugar remain within a target range.

Eating A Healthy Diet

Diabetes patients need to follow a proper diet plan that is rich in nutrition and low in fat and calories. You should include more vegetables, fruits, lean protein, and whole grain in your child’s diet to make sure their body is getting the sufficient nutrients it requires.

Regular Exercise

It is essential for parents to encourage their child to get at 30 minutes of physical activity every day. It will help keep your child’s blood sugar within the normal range. The best way to encourage your child to indulge in some exercise is that you do it with them.

Follow-Up Medical Care

Another important aspect of good diabetes management is regular follow-up appointments with his or her doctor. It is also essential to keep their blood pressure, cholesterol levels, thyroid functions, kidney and liver function in check.

