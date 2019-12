Yesteryear Bollywood star Moushumi Chatterjee lost her daughter Payal to juvenile diabetes today at the age of 45 years. Payal suffered from type 1 diabetes and was in a coma for some time last year. In 2018, Moushumi took her daughter’s in-laws to court saying that they were neglecting her health needs. We offer our condolences to Moushumi Chatterjee and her family. We also take this opportunity to share with our readers the importance of getting timely treatment and bringing down and maintaining your blood sugar levels if you have type 1 diabetes.

As researchers from the University of Pittsburgh say, people who intensively control their blood glucose after being diagnosed for type 1 diabetes live longer than those who don’t. In type 1 diabetes, the body does not produce insulin. This is the hormone that converts sugar to energy. Patients can keep their blood glucose in a normal range by regularly monitoring their blood glucose and adjusting their doses of insulin. The Journal of the American Medical Association published this study.

Living with type 1 diabetes

Daily insulin injections are a must if you have type 1 diabetes. Other than this, you also have to be vigilant about your lifestyle habits and diet to live a long and healthy life. Maintaining a diabetes journal is also important because it will help you keep track of how you are doing on a daily basis so that you can take remedial measures. Here we take you through what you should do every day if you have this condition.

Start your day by checking your sugar level, healthy breakfast and mediations

Get up in the morning and reach for the glucometer. Knowing your sugar levels at the start of the day will help you plan your day better.

Eat a nutritious breakfast that includes fruits and veggies, whole grains, protein and healthy fats. You can have scrambled eggs, oatmeal, low-fat milk. Add some carb too to ensure that your daily dose of insulin does not make your blood sugar levels dip down to dangerous levels.

Don’t forget to take your medications. This is very important. Once you are done with all this you are set for the day. If you get out of the house for work or an errand, keep some snacks with you and something sweet. Mid-morning snacks are important for type 1 diabetes too.

Develop some good afternoon habits

Plan a healthy and nutritious lunch. Include veggies and protein. An hour or so after lunch exercise a bit. Go for a walk for 30 minutes if nothing else. This will bring down your stress levels, which is essential in your case. It will also keep your blood sugar from spiking.

Have a relaxed evening

Make dinner healthy and wholesome. Try to eat early. You may go for a walk post dinner. Or else, just relax. Read a book, listen to music, meditate. It will help you sleep better.