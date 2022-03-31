Identifying And Management Of Type 1 Diabetes And Other Hormonal Disorders In Toddlers

Hormones are chemical messengers produced by different glands throughout the body, and they have an impact on every organ system. They are required for a child's regular development, growth, and body functioning. The pituitary, thyroid, pancreatic, and adrenal glands are examples of glands.

Hormonal diseases occur when there is an imbalance, either too much or too little of the hormone in question, and they can cause a variety of symptoms depending on which organ they impact. While some hormonal disorders such as hypothyroidism, rickets, hypocalcemia, type-1 diabetes, short stature are common, others such as congenital adrenal hyperplasia, pseudohypoparathyroidism, tumours etc. are less commonly seen. As hormones are very important for a child's development, any imbalance can cause permanent effects if not diagnosed & treated early.

Type 1 diabetes in children

Frequent urination, increased thirst, weight loss, difficulty in breathing, lethargy are some of the common symptoms of Type 1 diabetes. However, in young children, these symptoms may be difficult to distinguish from those of other disorders such as bronchiolitis, pneumonia, meningitis, and so on. If your child has more than usual frequency of passing urine, drinking more water or fluids, not gaining weight despite feeding well, a persistent diaper rash or any skin infection that does not get better with treatment, you should visit your paediatrician. They will examine your child, check blood and urine sugars and other necessary tests to confirm or exclude diabetes.

Other hormonal disorders in children

Congenital Hypothyroidism

Congenital Hypothyroidism usually presents with poor weight gain in infancy, delayed milestones, poor activity, a characteristic facial appearance with dull or no expression, thick lips, large tongue, a hoarse cry, dry skin, umbilical hernia, constipation, etc. Your child may appear to be shorter compared to peers. If your child has any of these features, please see your doctor immediately. It is a completely treatable condition and if detected early, it can allow your child to grow normally. Most often babies are screened in the newborn period for congenital hypothyroidism. You can check with your doctor if it has been done.

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia

It is a rare disorder that is caused due to the deficiency of a vital hormone called cortisol. The disease is sometimes detected soon after your baby is born if there are severe symptoms. Less severe forms can present in a toddler in the form of poor weight gain, frequent vomiting, dehydration, increased urination, tiredness and darkening of the skin, nails, lips and so on. It can also be associated with abnormal genitals in baby girls. This is a treatable condition and if not detected early it can lead to complications.

Hypoglycemia

Low blood sugar can present as irritability, excessive sweating, tremors, lethargy or even seizures. Although there are various causes for hypoglycemia, some hormonal conditions such as hyperinsulinism, adrenal insufficiency, can present in this age group. See your doctor immediately if your child has any of the above symptoms.

Rickets

Rickets is a common problem seen in children. Most common cause is due to vitamin D deficiency, and it is completely treatable. Children usually present with bowing of legs, in severe cases with broad forehead, persistently open soft spot of the head, wide wrists and ankles, beading of the ribs and sometimes fits or seizures due to calcium deficiency. They can also have painful limbs or they might cry excessively or be irritable. If treatment is given on time, the child can grow normally without any deformities.

Short stature

If your child is very short compared to his/her peers, it needs to be evaluated. Although growth hormone deficiency that causes short stature is not very common, it can lead to extreme short stature if untreated. The best way to monitor your child's growth is to keep a track of your child's height and weight at regular visits. When you take your child for immunization or regular check up, ensure your child's growth is marked on a growth chart. Your paediatrician will assess whether your child is short and refer you to a specialist if there is a need.

A hormonal problem is suspected if your child has any of the following- increased thirst, increased urination, high blood sugar, excessive weight gain with body hair, rounding of face, excessive darkening of skin with vomiting, lethargy and failure to grow with frequent low blood sugars, short or tall stature, abnormalities of bones, early or late puberty. Please visit your doctor if your child has any of the above symptoms and conditions.

The article is authored by Dr. Sanjay Swamy, Lead Consultant Paediatrician and Paediatric Intensivist, SPARSH Hospital for Women and Children.