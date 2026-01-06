Tylor Chase Health Update: Former Nickelodeon Star Was Battling Bipolar Disorder  In 2015 - Old Interview Goes Viral

Tylor Chase Health Update: Former Nickelodeon Star Opened Up About Battling Bipolar Disorder in 2015 - Old Interview Goes Viral

Tylor Chase Health Update: Former Nickelodeon actor Tylor Chase has recently caught public attention after clips showing him wearing torn clothes and living on the streets went viral. However, an older interview from 2015 sheds light on his struggles, in which Chase openly discussed battling symptoms of bipolar disorder (BPD) and the challenges it brought to his life.

In another interaction with the media, Chase's dad, Joseph Mendez Jr., revealed that the wayward actor has been struggling with addiction since he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in 2015. "For over a decade, the family has sought treatment options for Tylor, including support for substance use as well as mental health care," Mendez recently told the media.

Bipolar Disorder: What Is Tylor Chase Dealing With?

It most recently happened that several clips of Tylor Chase have surfaced on the social media, wherein the former Nickelodeon actor was seen in tattered clothes, while being on the streets of California. Along with the clips being viral, people started questioning the authorities about why they didn't take the necessary steps to help Tylor. Well, the authorities now have a reply to the same.

As per the official data, Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez said that they have been witnessing Tylor in this state for several years now, and it's not limited to Riverside across California. Larry further mentioned that with the clips going viral, it's clear that Chase has been suffering from mental illness and substance abuse, but the main issue is that the services that they provide are mainly built on personal choices, and thus, one should accept it voluntarily. Larry mentioned: "What we're seeing play out with Tylor is, unfortunately, something we see every day, not just in Riverside, but across California. From the videos circulating online, it's clear he is struggling with substance abuse and untreated mental illness. The challenge is that our current mental health system is largely built around personal choice. Even when someone is clearly in crisis, they must voluntarily accept services unless very specific legal thresholds are met."

When it comes to dealing with bipolar disorder, experts say that this is one of those mental illnesses that can leave the individual dealing with some of the severe neurological symptoms. "Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that affects a person's mood, energy levels, and ability to function in daily life. It is marked by extreme mood changes that go beyond normal ups and downs. These mood shifts usually occur in episodes and can last for days, weeks, or even longer" - NHS.

How Is Tylor Chase Right Now: Latest Health Update

As per the latest posts and official reports, Tylor Chase went to Rehab for managing his condition. The troubled 36-year-old was hospitalized on Christmas Day near Riverside, Calif., days after disturbing images of the once adorable Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide actor swept through the media, sparking fear among fans throughout the country. "We finally got Tylor the help he needed," said influencer Jacob "Jake" Harris on Instagram, who was urged by Chase's terrified dad to get his son whatever assistance he could.

"He's currently receiving medical attention to get him healthy, to get him all better."

