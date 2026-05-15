Two groundbreaking studies shed light on early-onset colorectal cancer risks: Warning signs and causes

Two new studies have uncovered important clues behind the rise in early-onset colorectal cancer highlighting potential lifestyle, environmental and biological risk factors. Learn about the warning signs, possible causes and why experts stress early screening among younger adults.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 15, 2026 8:02 AM IST

Colorectal cancer. (Image: AI Generated)

While colorectal cancer has long been regarded as a disease of older people it is a growing problem in younger adults around the world. With colorectal cancer rates increasing among youth some key risk factors have been recently identified raising concern for healthcare professionals.

A study presented by Mohamed Eldesouki, MD, internal medicine resident at New York Medical College at St Michael's Medical Center indicate that obesity, overindulgence in alcoholic beverages, smoking, metabolic problems and family history are among the most significant contributors linked to early onset colorectal cancer.

Researchers said that delayed detection of colorectal cancer and the shifting lifestyle trends have led to a rising burden of colorectal cancer in younger adults posing a public health threat worldwide. Whereas researchers in the second study outlined that a history of oral antibiotic exposure was associated with an increased risk for colorectal adenomas especially among people with a greater or longer history of using these subsrtance.

What is early onset colorectal cancer?

Early onset colorectal cancer is colorectal cancer that occurs before the age of 50. The disease occurs when abnormal cells grow out of control within the colon or rectum and develop tumours. The cancer can spread to the body or to other organs if left untreated. Healthcare professionals report that although colorectal cancer has traditionally been associated with older adults the number of younger people diagnosed between 20 and 40 years of age is rising throughout the world.

What were the studies' results?

The researchers discovered that obesity was a major lifestyle risk factor associated with early onset colorectal cancer. When there's an excess of body fat it can cause chronic inflammation, insulin resistance and a change in hormones that can raise the risk of cancer.

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Other significant factors identified were the use of alcohol and smoking. Regular alcohol use was thought to damage cells in the colon and rectum and smoking was thought to cause harmful carcinogens to enter the body that could produce abnormal cell growth.

Another prominent risk factor is family history in which individuals who have immediate relatives diagnosed with colorectal cancer can have a much greater risk of developing the disease at an early age. Researchers also showed a correlation between inflammatory bowel disease and hyperlipidaemia and high risk of colorectal cancer.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer

Doctors have further warned that many younger adults tend to ignore early symptoms because they do not consider themselves at risk for cancer which could result in delayed diagnosis and advanced-stage disease. Here are some common symptoms of colorectal cancer you must watch out for to stay safe:

Blood in stool

Abdominal cramping or pain that doesn't go away

Sudden changes in bowel habits

Constipation or diarrhoea for various weeks

Unexplained weight loss

Continued tiredness or weakness

Some of the most frequent red flag symptoms in younger people are rectal bleeding and ongoing digestive issues according to healthcare professionals.

Tips to reduce your risk of colon cancer?

Doctors recommend adopting healthy lifestyle habits to help reduce colorectal cancer risk. A few steps you can take to help prevent include:

Keeping a healthy weight

Follow a healthy balanced diet with plenty of fibre

Consume less processed and red meat

Don't smoke or drink too much alcohol

Exercise regularly to stay fit

Help control stress and metabolic disorders

Lingering digestive issues

An individual with a family history of colorectal cancer should get regular screening

Scientists advise that awareness and better screening for early onset colorectal cancer could decrease the increasing world burden of early onset colorectal cancer.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. Consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis, screening, or treatment guidance.