Two minor brothers suffering from Hunter Syndrome or Mucopolysaccharidosis II or MPS II have approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Centre and AIIMS to provide them free treatment. Hunter syndrome is a rare genetic disorder in which the body cannot properly break down certain sugar molecules that builds bones skin tendons and other tissues. Over time the buildup of these large sugar molecules called glycosaminoglycans (or GAGs or mucopolysaccharides) can cause permanent progressive damage to the organs and tissues. This can affect the patient’s appearance mental development organ function and physical abilities. The disorder mostly occurs in