This spice is blessed with a plethora of health benefits, turmeric is probably the most popular spices present in Indian cuisine. It has been used for thousands of years for healing purposes and it is known as Indian saffron. The anti-inflammatory properties of this spice can be beneficial for external and internal healing. Arthritis is one such health issue which can be treated with the use of turmeric. Many studies have vouched that a key compound in turmeric known as ‘curcumin’ fight against inflammation and it is helpful in treating joint disorders like arthritis. It has the ability to improve joint health and reduce arthritis pain as well. There are basically three ways of using turmeric for arthritis pains: drink, eat, or topical application. Turmeric benefits for arthritis pain are not known to many.

However, this remedy is not meant for everyone. You must not use turmeric for arthritis pain if you are allergic to turmeric, pregnant or lactating, dealing with infertility, suffering from iron deficiency, prone to kidney or gallstones, anti-diabetic medications, etc. If you are not dealing with these above-mentioned conditions then you can easily use turmeric for healing arthritis pain. Following are the best ways to use turmeric for arthritis pain.

Turmeric tea

Drinking turmeric tea is a great way to mitigate arthritis pain. You just need to do is boil a cup of water and add a teaspoon of turmeric to it. Now to enhance the taste add some grated ginger and a teaspoon of honey. Boil it and then simmer for 5 minutes. The anti-inflammatory properties of ginger and turmeric help you to get rid of stiffness and swelling in the joints due to arthritis. Drink this twice daily and within a week you will notice the improvement.

Turmeric paste

You can prepare a turmeric paste using water. The paste should be thick. You need to heat half a cup of water and add a quarter of a cup of turmeric to it. Till it turns into a thick paste cook this in medium heat. Stir it continuously so that the mixture does not burn. You can store this mixture in your refrigerator for a month. Apply the paste on the affected areas, leave it on for 15 minutes and then wash it off. To see improvement in your joints apply it twice daily.