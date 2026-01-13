Tumour Vs Cancer: Know The Difference, Symptoms And Treatment

Tumour Vs Cancer: Some tumours are cancerous, but not all cancers can form tumours. How are cancers different from the abnormal pumps you notice in certain parts of your body.

Tumour Vs Cancer: While it is concerning to have abnormal pumps around the neck, under arms, sometimes forehead and other areas, not all tumours are cancerous and not all cancers form tumours. To clarify this confusion for once and for all, let's try to understand the two medical issues that have put many people's lives in a chokehold.

What Is A Tumour?

A tumour is an abnormal growth of tissue cells that divides uncontrollably in certain parts of our body. It is also known as a neoplasm, which can be classified into three categories, i.e, benign (non-cancerous), premalignant or malignant (cancerous). "Tumours can affect tissues, glands, organs, skin and bone. They can be big or small. You can have a single tumour or more than one," the Cleveland Clinic explains. "Many people hear the word 'tumour' and immediately think 'cancer.' But many neoplasms are benign (noncancerous). Your healthcare provider can explain what having a tumour means for your health (including how serious it is) based on the type."

What Is A Cancer?

Cancer is a group of more than a hundred diseases that can develop at different times in your life. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), cancer progression involves the uncontrolled division of body cancer and begins when a cell breaks free from normal restraints on cell division and begins to follow its own agenda for proliferation. A 30-year-old study identified that cancer grows from cells that begin to proliferate uncontrollably within the body. Additionally, they suggest that chemicals, radiation and viruses could trigger this change, but exactly how it happened was a mystery to researchers.

The US health agency explains, "A tumour, or mass of cells, formed of these abnormal cells may remain within the tissue in which it originated (a condition called in situ cancer), or it may begin to invade nearby tissues (a condition called invasive cancer). An invasive tumour is said to be malignant, and cells shed into the blood or lymph from a malignant tumour are likely to establish new tumours (metastases) throughout the body. Tumours threaten an individual's life when their growth disrupts the tissues and organs needed for survival."

Tumours And Cancers Symptoms

Some of the most common symptoms of tumours include fatigue, fever, chills, night sweats, loss of appetite and a painful lump. Whereas, symptoms of cancer include fatigue, a lump that can be felt under the skin, weight changes, skin discolouration, bowel changes, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, indigestion, unexplained bruising, etc.

Treatments For Cancers

With the advancement in technology and research, there are several types of cancer treatments available for curing certain cancer cases. While some people opt for a single treatment, many people incorporate a combination treatment, such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy together. Other cancer treatments include surgery, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, blood cell stem transplant, photodynamic therapy, hormone therapy, hyperthermia, etc. NIH states, "Immunotherapy has become a transformative development in oncology. Meanwhile, current benign tumour treatments, including surgery and hormone treatments, can bring extreme physical and emotional stress, and the possibility of a recurrence after treatment is significant. Early introduction of immunotherapy could facilitate limiting the reliance on invasive procedures to safeguard the quality of life."