According to the WHO, more than 95 percent of TB deaths happen in low and middle-income countries. ©Shutterstock.

Despite global efforts to combat it, tuberculosis (TB) remains the world’s deadliest infectious killer. Each day, over 4000 people lose their lives to tuberculosis (TB), according to WHO. Nearly 30,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease, the organisation said.

The WHO commemorates World Tuberculosis Day on March 24 every year to raise public awareness about the devastating consequences of TB, and to boost efforts to end the global TB epidemic.

World Tuberculosis Day marks the day when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB. The discovery he made in 1882 opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease.

The theme of World TB Day 2020 is ‘It’s time’. This reflects the urgency to act on the commitments made by global leaders to save lives and end suffering.

India aims to eradicate TB by 2025

India is aiming to eradicate tuberculosis (TB)from the country by 2025. The central government has taken up an ambitious universal immunisation programme to achieve this target. The UN aims to eradicate TB by the year 2030. The organisation highlighted the need for more resources to boost access to preventive treatment for latent TB infection.

Mycobacterium tuberculosis is behind the infectious disease that majorly affect your lungs. The bacteria can be transmitted from one person to another through cough and sneeze. It can remain suspended in the air for hours and infect anyone who breathes them in. Symptoms of TB include shortness of breath, coughing up blood, chest pain, unintentional weight loss, fatigue, fever, night sweats, chills, and loss of appetite.

Tuberculosis Prevention

You can prevent tuberculosis by knowing its risk factors, which include a weak immune system or close contact with a person who has active TB. Certain populations are more vulnerable to TB because their immune systems are weaker. According to the WHO, more than 95 percent of TB deaths happen in low and middle-income countries.

So, the best way to prevent TB is to keep your immune system healthy and avoid getting exposed to known TB patients.

There is also a vaccine for TB disease. It is called Bacille Calmette-Gurin (BCG) and it is used in some countries to prevent severe forms of TB in children.