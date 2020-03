As a patient of TB, you need to take some extra precautions from the coronavirus. This will not only keep you safe but also ensure that your near and dear ones are not adversely affected in any way. @Shutterstock

Today is World Tuberculosis Day. Dedicated to raising awareness on this misunderstood disease, this day was first commemorated in 1982 by the International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (IUATLD). But it was officially marked as an annual event by WHO’s World Health Assembly and the United Nations only after a decade. It was only in 1997 that the World Health Organisation celebrated the first World Tuberculosis Day officially on March 24.

COVID-19 or the novel coronavirus is a disease that affects your lungs and airways. It is highly contagious, and a person releases the virus in the air when he or she coughs or sneezes. You catch the infection when you breathe in these droplets. If the droplets fall on any surface or clothes, you can pick up the virus from there also. Today, on the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, let us see the implications of this disease on TB patients. Both these diseases affect the lungs and having one may affect the other.

Coronavirus and its effects on TB patients

Since this disease affects the lungs and airways, people who have tuberculosis are worried that they may be vulnerable to the virus. But according to scientists, tuberculosis patients do not have a higher risk of the disease. But, at the same time, if you suffer from pulmonary TB, and you have lung damage as well, this can increase your risk of infections, including the coronavirus. However, patients of latent TB are as much at risk as the general population. This is especially true if you enjoy overall good health.

Precautions for TB patients from the coronavirus

As a patient of TB, you need to take some extra precautions from the coronavirus. This will not only keep you safe but also ensure that your near and dear ones are not adversely affected in any way. You must always make sure that you have a ready supply of fresh tissues. Whenever you sneeze or cough, use the tissues to cover your mouth properly. Dispose of them immediately after and wash your hands with soap and water. If this is not available, then use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser instead. Also, even if you don’t cough, be sure to wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Work up a lather and rub your hands together for 20 seconds before washing the soap off with water.

You must take all the precautions everyone is supposed to take to keep coronavirus at bay. Avoid touching your face and especially your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands. Keep away from crowds and sick people. If you are currently undergoing treatment for TB, Be sure to take your medications on time and according to your doctor’s prescription.

Signs to watch out for

You must stay alert and know how to recognise the common symptoms of coronavirus. If you experience any cough, fever and difficulty in breathing, consult your doctor immediately. Early TB symptoms are sometimes similar to flu symptoms. So, you need to know how to spot the difference. If you have a persistent cough, high fever and difficulty breathing for around 7 days or so, it may be coronavirus. If you have these symptoms for a longer time, you need to talk to your doctor. But if you experience cough, fever and fatigue along with weight loss, night sweats and loss of loss of appetite, it is TB. These symptoms will not disappear in a week’s time and persist for months if not treated.

Click here for our latest updates on coronavirus.