The news of the new method to detect TB in patients come just before the World Tuberculosis Day, which is observed every year on March 24.

Tuberculosis is a deadly disease, and the mortality rate of this disease is higher than the mortality rates of malaria, AIDS, and all tropical diseases put together. It can easily be called the world’s single largest killer. Many people believe that tuberculosis affects only the lungs. But this is not always the case. It can affect any part of the body including the spine or even the genitals. Such cases are tricky and difficult to diagnose. Today, on the eve of World Tuberculosis Day, there is good news for patients of this deadly disease. Now, researchers from the department of Microbiology and Cell Biology of the country’s premier research institute, Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc) have found a new, faster and more efficient way to detect whether a person has active tuberculosis (TB). They use a person’s immune response to certain proteins unique to the TB bacilli to do so. The new research was published in Clinical Infectious Diseases journal published by Oxford University Press, London. Also Read - World Tuberculosis Day: Making masks mandatory can help control both TB and COVID-19

World Tuberculosis Day is dedicated to raising awareness about the disease and work towards eradicating it completely. The theme for this year’s World Tuberculosis Day is ‘The Clock is Ticking’. It serves as a reminder that this disease is not yet eradicated despite the best efforts of governments and healthcare workers. Also Read - World Tuberculosis Day 2020: TB tests you need to know about

Immune cells in blood help detect the disease

Researchers in the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology discovered that active TB can be diagnosed if blood samples have immune cells with the following signature – having the biochemicals CD38 and CD4 but lacking CD27, while releasing a messenger molecule called Tumor Necrotic Factor (TNF-a). Also Read - World Tuberculosis Day: Does TB increase your risk of coronavirus?

Biomarkers in immune cells reacts to harmful microorganisms

According to researchers, immune cells in blood have different sets of molecules on their surface – proteins, sugars, small compounds – depending on whether they are inactive as in healthy people, fighting a current infection, or remembering a past infection. The presence or absence of a certain unique combination of such molecules (called a biomarker) makes it possible to detect current disease in the body. Biomarkers are used by the organs in the body and immune system to check and react to foreign particles, allergens and most importantly, harmful microorganisms.

Arriving at an accurate diagnosis

For the purpose of their study, researchers added TB antigens to a blood sample to trigger an immune reaction. Analysing the presence or absence of marker proteins on T cells of the blood sample later using a method called flow cytometry, it was possible to accurately diagnose tuberculosis.

Early diagnosis must for reducing TB burden

Early and accurate diagnosis followed by timely treatment are the key prerequisites to fight tuberculosis (TB) and reduce its global burden. Despite scientific advances, the rapid and correct diagnosis of both pulmonary and extrapulmonary tuberculosis remains a challenge due to traditional reliance on detection of the elusive bacilli, the researchers claimed. Mycobacterium tuberculosis (Mtb)-specific host immune activation and cytokine production have shown significant promise as alternative means of detecting and distinguishing active disease from latent infection. The diagnostic ability of phenotypic markers on Mtb-specific cytokine-producing immune cell subsets for identifying active tuberculosis.

