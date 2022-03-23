World TB Day 2022: Post Covid, Weakened Immunity Leading To Rise In TB Cases Among Young People

Young people are reporting more tuberculosis cases than ever before.

Patients who have recovered from Covid-19 may be at increased risk of TB infections due to the impaired immune system of the body.

Poor lifestyle choices made during the Covid-19 lockdown is taking a toll on many people's immunity, especially young people between the ages of 18 and 29. This has led to a rise in the number of tuberculosis (TB) cases among young people, say Indian doctors as they prep up to observe the World TB Day 2022.

"We are seeing an increase in the number of young people coming to us with tuberculosis cases. In most cases, they are otherwise healthy people who developed symptoms in the last few months. We've discovered that the majority of the time, it's due to poor lifestyle choices and insufficient sleep," said Dr. Akshay Budhraja, Senior Consultant, Respiratory & Sleep Medicine, Aakash Healthcare Hospital, Dwarka.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, many people had irregular sleep pattern like staying up till late night or early morning, skipping of breakfast, a lot many follow a strict diet plan or do fasting without consulting the experts. This lowers the immune system, which leads to diseases like tuberculosis," he added.

According to Aakash Healthcare, the hospital has seen more than 50 instances of tuberculosis in youngsters in the last three months. Globally, TB cases in young adults have also increased since the Covid-19 outbreak began in 2020. In the same year, around 1 crore TB cases were reported worldwide.

Every year, India accounts for more than 25 per cent of all new TB cases and 34 per cent of all TB deaths worldwide. This is a serious situation that requires immediate attention, the doctors noted.

TB infections in Covid-19 recovered patients

Dr. Mubasheer Ali, Senior Consultant, Apollo Telehealth, also pointed out that COVID-19 pandemic could impact TB burden in a number of ways. One is increased number of TB infections in patients who have recovered from Covid-19 due to the impaired immune system of the body which can facilitate easy transmission and spread of Mycobacterium, organism causing tuberculosis, he stated.

Dr. Ali said that even COVID-19 infection can have an impact on the immune system many months after the virus is contracted.

He elaborated, "An increased number of immune cells and antibodies and a strong dysregulation of gene expression (the information stored in DNA) that governs the way cells react to changing environments leads to a weakened immune system in these patients. Among many sequelae one is immunosuppression which leaves patients prone to severe opportunistic infection."

"The COVID-19 pandemic may lead to a spike in the incidence of active TB. This is why there is a great need for a preemptive approach to the diagnosis of TB given the possibility of an atypical presentation taking the COVID situation into consideration. Early identification of patients with TB and subsequent contact tracing will be essential to help control the spread of TB," Dr. Ali added.

A robust immune system is the best defence against TB

Tuberculosis is an airborne infection, and TB bacteria are discharged into the air when a person with infectious tuberculosis coughs or sneezes, explained Dr.Budhraja.

He continued, "Basic ventilation, natural light (UV light kills TB bacteria), and good hygiene behaviours such as covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing lowers the chances of infection. More importantly, the best form of defence against tuberculosis is a robust immune system. It is predicted that approximately 60 per cent of persons with a good immune system can totally eradicate tuberculosis bacteria. Covid 19 has weakened the immunity of many people, it is critical to take steps like eating a healthy nutritious diet, exercising regularly, and sleeping for at least 8 hours each day to strengthen the immunity."

Young lady gets TB due to unhealthy lifestyle during lockdown

Aparajita Sharma (name changed), a 29-year-old lady from Delhi, was recently diagnosed with lung tuberculosis at Aakash Healthcare, Dwarka.

According to the hospital, the patient had developed a habit of watching movies and retiring to bed at 3-4 a.m. during the Covid-19 lockdown, and her day didn't begin until after 12 o'clock. This went on for over three months. Making it worst, she started skipping breakfast to compensate for the loss of exercise, even though she was perfectly healthy and had no known diseases. As a result of all these unhealthy changes, her appetite decreased. Over time, she started experiencing mild fever, body ache, and cough as well as breathing difficulties.

At Aakash Healthcare, Aparajita was diagnosed with pleural effusion (fluid around the lung).

"During the lockdown, I acclimated to a really poor way of life, which decreased my immunity," said Aparajita.

What to do if you're diagnosed with TB?

When a patient is diagnosed with tuberculosis, it is critical that he/she takes Anti-TB medication on time and completes the entire course of treatment.

In the case of Aparajita, she is on medication and her condition has greatly improved, the hospital stated.

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day

Each year, World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating consequences of TB, and to strengthen efforts to end the global TB epidemic. The day also marks the discovery of the bacterium that causes TB by Dr Robert Koch in 1882, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease.

According to the WHO, TB continues to be one of the world's deadliest infectious killers. Each day, more than 4100 people lose their lives to TB and nearly 28,000 people fall ill with this preventable and curable disease. The UN agency also mentioned that the COVID-19 pandemic has reversed years of progress made in the fight to end TB.

For the first time in over a decade, TB deaths increased in 2020 the WHO said.

The theme of World TB Day 2022 is 'Invest to End TB. Save Lives.' Through this theme, the World Health Organisation (WHO) aims to highlight the urgent need to invest resources to ramp up the fight against TB and achieve the commitments to end TB made by global leaders.

"This is especially critical in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic that has put End TB progress at risk, and to ensure equitable access to prevention and care in line with WHO's drive towards achieving Universal Health Coverage," WHO stated.

More investment will save millions more lives, and accelerate the end of the TB epidemic, it added

A report by Mumbai-based health-tech startup HaystackAnalytics also revealed an alarming 49 per cent increase in the number of TB infections across the country, with 65 per cent of the cases being reported in the 15-45 age group. Unfortunately, a large number of these cases remain undiagnosed, the report added.