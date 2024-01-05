Tuberculosis Burden: An Epidemic Calling For Urgent Attention

TB remains a significant public health threat globally, with India carrying the highest burden.

With sustained effort and practical strategies, early diagnosis, better care access, and robust prevention methods can create a healthier, TB-free world.

Tuberculosis (TB), an age-old infectious disease, continues to be a formidable global health challenge. Despite significant advancements in medical science, TB persists as one of the top contagious killers worldwide. The TB burden demands immediate and sustained attention to mitigate its devastating impact on public health. TB primarily affects the lungs but can also attack other body parts. Factors such as overcrowded living conditions, weakened immune systems, and inadequate healthcare access exacerbate its transmission.

Symptoms And Diagnosis

The symptoms of TB can vary but commonly include prolonged coughing, chest pain, weakness, weight loss, fever, and night sweats. However, diagnosing TB can be challenging, often requiring a combination of methods. The most common diagnostic tools include chest X-rays, sputum tests, and newer molecular tests that detect the bacterium's DNA.

Here's a concise breakdown of the tuberculosis diagnosis process by Dr Anurag Bansal, Technical Director, Agilus Diagnostics Ltd (Formerly SRL Ltd.):

1. Clinical Assessment: Doctors evaluate symptoms like persistent cough, weight loss, and fever, along with the patient's medical history and risk factors.

2. Tuberculin Skin Test (TST) or IGRAs check for the body's immune response to TB bacteria, indicating an infected person.

3. Chest X-ray: A standard imaging test to spot lung irregularities that could suggest TB.

4. Sputum Smear Microscopy: A quick test examining sputum under a microscope for TB bacteria. This test can be helpful if seen by good hands, but this only comes favourable below a certain bacilli level.

5. Molecular Tests (NAATs): Detect TB DNA faster than cultures and can identify drug resistance.

6. Culture Tests: Growing TB bacteria from a sample to confirm diagnosis and assess antibiotic susceptibility remains the gold standard. However, it takes time, and the setup to do this test is only available in some places.

7. Additional Tests: Sometimes, procedures like bronchoscopy or biopsy are needed, mainly if TB affects organs other than the lungs. Combining these tests helps doctors accurately diagnose TB, crucial for starting prompt treatment and preventing further disease transmission.

Challenges In TB Control

Several challenges impede TB control efforts. Stigma and discrimination against TB patients often discourage individuals from seeking care, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment. Inadequate research and healthcare infrastructure funding in many affected regions exacerbates the problem. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted TB services, further exacerbating the situation. Patient compliance in the complete medication course can be challenging as the medicines have long durations and side effects.

Preventive Measures And Treatment

Prevention remains crucial in the fight against TB. Strategies such as improving living conditions, ensuring proper ventilation in crowded spaces, and early identification and treatment of latent TB infections are pivotal. Vaccination with the Bacille Calmette-Gu rin (BCG) vaccine is also a preventive measure, although its effectiveness against adult pulmonary TB varies. Effective treatment of TB involves a combination of antibiotics taken over several months.

Conclusion

Addressing TB requires more funding, better healthcare systems, reduced stigma, and improved access to quality care. To eliminate TB by 2030, as per Sustainable Development Goals, heightened awareness, political commitment, and global cooperation are crucial. Governments, healthcare professionals, researchers, and communities worldwide must unite to reduce TB significantly. With sustained effort and practical strategies, early diagnosis, better care access, and robust prevention methods can create a healthier, TB-free world.