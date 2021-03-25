Although there is no direct link between tuberculosis (TB) and increased risk and severity of COVID-19 patients with pre-existing TB do tend to have poorer outcomes following coronavirus infection. Therefore it is essential that TB patients should also get vaccinated as early as possible without fear and of course after consulting with their respective physicians said Dr Pradeep Mahajan a regenerative medicine researcher. Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the oldest and serious illnesses known to mankind and India belongs to the “high TB burden” category. As per estimates India contributes more than 25 per cent of the global TB burden