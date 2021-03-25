Although there is no direct link between tuberculosis (TB) and increased risk and severity of COVID-19, patients with pre-existing TB do tend to have poorer outcomes following coronavirus infection. Therefore, it is essential that TB patients should also get vaccinated as early as possible, without fear, and of course after consulting with their respective physicians, said Dr Pradeep Mahajan, a regenerative medicine researcher. Also Read - Oral drug for treatment of COVID-19 coming soon: Pfizer begins clinical trial

Tuberculosis (TB) is one of the oldest and serious illnesses known to mankind and India belongs to the "high TB burden" category. As per estimates, India contributes more than 25 per cent of the global TB burden and this infectious disease kills more than 400,000 people each year in the country. There are more than 10 million active TB cases, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). While the government of India has been working towards eradication of tuberculosis in the country by 2025, the COVID-19 pandemic threw a curveball in the past year and disrupted several activities.

"The efforts taken by our central and state governments to continue providing essential treatment to TB patients at home during the pandemic is commendable. This was especially important because both pulmonary TB and COVID-19 primarily affect the lungs. Moreover, such individuals are usually in an immunocompromised state. Interrupting treatment would have spelt disaster in several cases, especially if the patient were to be infected by the coronavirus," asserted Dr Mahajan.

Both COVID-19 and Tuberculosis affect lung cells

The bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that causes TB establishes infection in the lungs and gradually kills the cells responsible for breathing. Moreover, whatever healing occurs is by fibrotic scarring, which is a permanent damage. The COVID-19 virus also affects the lung cells. Imagine a situation where both infections overpower the natural immune responses and lead to complications. “The lung compliance would be compromised and the capacity of the individual to breath normally would also reduce,” Dr Mahajan said.

Our immune system is naturally capable of fighting infections; however, when the disease load becomes high (due to the highly infective nature of the pathogen, as seen in this pandemic), the body needs some support to tackle the offending agent. The much-required added protection is offered by vaccines, which are only designed to stimulate the immune system to produce higher amount of antibodies (molecules that fight infection), than that generated by the natural immune response. When two or more doses of a vaccination are advised, it is to ensure a long-term immune response and minimize the severity and complications arising from the infection.

The purpose of the COVID-19 vaccination is to prime our immune systems to tackle subsequent coronavirus infection (if acquired). But there is fear in the minds of some people regarding side effects of the vaccine, or that vaccination will worsen their pre-existing health condition.

Is it safe for TB patients to get COVID-19 vaccine?

“The vaccines do not contain active virus or any other organism that will cause disease or worsen health conditions. Moreover, vaccines do not change the genetic makeup of a person,” said Dr Pradeep Mahajan.

But misinformation can be dangerous and therefore, it is important to consult healthcare professionals to get any doubts clarified. While waiting for their turn to be vaccinated, TB patients should follow all recommended precautions of social distancing, isolation (where required), wearing a mask, maintaining hygiene, etc – he added.

It is always better to be safe when possible than be sorry at a later stage!