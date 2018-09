Tuberculosis (TB) caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis is deadly and contagious as it spreads from person to person via air. While it usually strikes your lungs first, tuberculosis can affect any organ in your body, including eyes. The major concern with tuberculosis is that the latent bacteria remains dormant and hardly shows any signs or symptoms and most of the tuberculosis infections remain latent and asymptomatic. If not treated at the right time and with an appropriate approach, TB can also claim your precious life. Hence, it is important that you know the hacks of recognising the signs and symptoms of respiratory TB. Here are some for your help.

Mark the areas that are vulnerable to TB: As TB is highly contagious, it is important for you to avoid those areas that are vulnerable to TB. In order to keep these areas at an arm’s length you need to first mark these areas. Experts say that if you live in such TB prone areas or have travelled to these areas or even if you come in contact with anybody coming from these areas, you may have a chance to contract the infection. Travelling on an airplane to these areas is also not a wise option as you may contract the bacteria due to isolated ventilation.

Check on your working and living conditions: Congested, overcrowded conditions with poor or no ventilation are best places for the TB carrying bacteria to thrive and grow. Hence, it is always wise to avoid congested overcrowded areas if you want to keep tuberculosis at bay. This is why you need to be extra cautious about where you live or where you work, as you mostly spend your day and night in these two places and you can have all possible chance to contract tuberculosis if you are living or working in a place that can help breed the infecting bacteria.

Be careful about your immune health: You will have to be extremely up to date about your immune health as it is your body’s natural defence against all sort of infection. Having a medical condition like HIV/AIDS, diabetes, end-stage kidney disorder, cancer, malnutrition and many more can actually make you more vulnerable to TB as your immunity won’t be at its best to tackle the infected bacteria.