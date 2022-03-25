65% Of Tuberculosis Cases In India Are In 15-45 Age Group: Why Youngsters Are Becoming Prone To TB?

India has the highest number of unreported tuberculosis cases in the world. TB deaths in the country are more than other South Asian neighbours.

There has been an alarming 49 per cent increase in the number of TB infections across India, which largely remain undiagnosed, revealed a report by HaystackAnalytics, a Mumbai based health-tech startup.

Concerningly, the report stated that a staggering 65 per cent of the TB cases in India are in the 15-45 age group, which is the most economically productive population segment. "Not only can this have a detrimental impact on the economy, but the situation can also aggravate considerably, if not addressed in due time," HaystackAnalytics noted in its report.

India continues to bear the largest share of global TB cases

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, approximately 4.1 million people worldwide are currently suffering from tuberculosis. As many as 1.5 million people died from TB in 2020, making it the 13th leading cause of death worldwide and the second leading infectious killer only after Covid-19, the UN agency stated. Unfortunately, many TB patients continue to remain undiagnosed and unreported.

While India is on a mission to become TB free by 2025, the country continues to bear the largest share of Tuberculosis cases in the world, HaystackAnalytics noted in its report.

Further, the report stated that India has the highest number of unreported tuberculosis cases in the world. A total of 18.12 lakh cases of tuberculosis were reported in 2020, which was 25 per cent less than the total 24 lakh cases notified in 2019.

Why so many TB cases go unreported in the country? According to the report, the major reasons for the non-reporting and diagnosis of the TB cases in India were lack of access to TB services and limitations in resources. "Disruption in access to TB services and the diversion of healthcare staff and services towards Covid management over the past two years have also significantly contributed to the growing number of 'missing' cases," it said.

Reasons behind spread of TB in India

In its report, HaystackAnalytics also highlighted some of the reasons contributing to the rise and spread of TB infections in the country.

High incidence of MDR TB

Besides a growing number of unreported TB cases in the country, a high incidence of multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB has been found in India.

According to the WHO, globally only two of every three patients with MDR TB are diagnosed, three in every four of the diagnosed are treated, and only one of every two of the treated patients are cured, resulting in 75 per cent of the incident cases persisting in the community, leading to active transmissions and death the report noted.

Limitations of DST

Another reason for spread of TB in the country is the limitations associated with the Universal Drug Susceptibility Test (DST), which has been given paramount importance as part of India's National TB Elimination Program. Since DST is an extremely resource-intensive and highly biohazardous process involving multiple cultures of highly drug-resistant isolates, the scalability of these tests continues to remain a concern, causing the undiagnosed mortality rates to skyrocket, the report stated.

Factors putting youngsters more prone to TB

Factors like poor lifestyle choices like physical inactivity, inappropriate eating and sleep schedule, and increased screen time are leading to an upsurge in the number of TB cases among youngsters around the 16-22 age group in India, doctors have warned.

Dr Arvind Kate, Pulmonologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital, said, "During the lockdown, there was a considerable spike in TB cases among youngsters. The causes behind TB are inadequate sunlight exposure due to being home-bound during the lockdown, not exercising on a daily basis, poor eating habits as there is increased consumption of junk food, too much screen time, and improper sleep routine. So, one's immunity takes a hit. These factors make youngsters susceptible to TB and increase morbidity and mortality rates in the patients."

Moreover, non-COVID diseases, including tuberculosis, have been neglected since the pandemic.

"Risk factors of TB are HIV infection (the virus that causes AIDS), substance abuse, low body weight, alcohol, diabetes, cancer, and coming in contact with someone with TB disease. Due to the pandemic, the majority of youngsters did not reach out for investigation owing to which the cases of TB have gone up. We suggest going for regular screening to know why there has been a surge in TB cases in the younger population," explained Dr. Sangita Chekker, Consultant Chest Physician, Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road.

Whole Genome Sequencing is the need of the hour

The HaystackAnalytics report underscored the growing need for awareness about tuberculosis amongst people and an urgent need to ramp up accurate diagnostic services in the country.

It suggested that Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) can emerge as the revolutionary one stop solution for the diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis in India. Countries such as the UK, Spain, & Italy, has already deployed WGS for the treatment of tuberculosis. India has recently called out at a policy level to use WGS for the diagnosis of tuberculosis cases.

Commenting on the need to ensure accurate and timely diagnosis of Tuberculosis, Dr Anirvan Chatterjee, Co-Founder and CEO of HaystackAnalytics, said, "Genomics is changing the face of healthcare in therapy areas such as oncology, tuberculosis and infectious diseases as the technology of WGS have given breakthrough solutions in identifying the right pathogens and helping in the timely diagnosis of the disease. By harnessing the power of next-gen Medtech like genome sequencing, with the government and fraternity's support, we pledge to contribute in helping to achieve a TB Free India by 2025."

HaystackAnalytics has partnered with various diagnostic centres such as Thyrocare, Metropolis, Unipath, Anderson, Sterling Accuris, Apollo Hospitals and over 20+ hospitals including AIIMS, to introduce their game-changing TB test in India.

TB is preventable and curable

Doctors are encouraging India's younger population to get rid of the sedentary lifestyle, follow a well-balanced diet, exercise daily, and cut down on screen time to prevent tuberculosis.

"TB is preventable and curable with proper medical attention," said Dr Kate.

He added, "AntiTB medicines can be given depending on the type of TB one has. Apart from this, one will have to follow a healthy lifestyle like eating fresh fruits, vegetables, pulses, and whole grains. Avoid junk, oily, processed, and canned foods that lower immunity, soak in the sun, have good ventilation at home, mask up, maintain social distance, and sanitize hands as required. Stay away from sick people, cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing, exercise without fail. Limit exposure to electronic gadgets like tablets, laptops, mobile phones, and computers, especially while sleeping. Get a sound sleep of a minimum of 8 hours on a daily basis. Eat on time, sleep on time, sunlight exposure that's the Mantra for TB prevention."

If you fever or cough or lump in any part of the body for over a week, consult a doctor, urged Dr. Chekker

