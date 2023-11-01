Tuberculosis Treatment: Adopt These 5 Effective Lifestyle Changes to Fight TB Naturally

Suffering from tuberculosis? Here are 5 effective lifestyle changes that you must adopt when trying to control the disease naturally.

Tuberculosis (TB), a bacterial disease, has long been a global health concern that affects more than 10 million people worldwide (according to WHO report 2021). It is one of the deadliest infectious killers, which affects the lungs(pulmonary) and other organs of the body. Pulmonary TB can be spread through air when people with lung TB cough, sneeze, or spit.

TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Chitali Nikam, Director (infexnTM), HaystackAnalytics, to understand how tuberculosis can be managed naturally and what can be done to keep the condition under control. Scroll down to learn the holistic approach to managing TB.

Beyond Medications: How To Manage Tuberculosis In A Holistic Way?

While medical interventions play a major role in treating the disease, doctors also recommend incorporating certain lifestyle practices in daily routine to effectively manage this complex disease. A healthy lifestyle not only helps in managing TB but significantly impacts the success of treatment and the overall well-being of the individuals battling this ancient scourge.

Tuberculosis Treatment Options

Conditions present at treatment completion and those that persist beyond treatment completion contribute to the total burden of TB disease. A measure of the global burden of disease, disability-adjusted life-years (DALYs), is estimated by combining the burden of mortality (i.e., years of life lost [YLL]) and burden of morbidity (i.e., years lived with a disability [YLD]) due to a disease or condition. DALYs can be used to compare the overall health and life expectancy of diseases that cause premature death but little disability to those that do not cause death but disability. In TB, DALYs can be used to estimate how much post-TB mortality and morbidity contribute to the total burden of TB disease.

There is very little high-quality evidence specific to the medical management of TB like antibiotics, Bronchodilators/inhaled therapy, Systemic corticosteroids, Inhaled corticosteroids, Antifungal agents, and Pulmonary rehabilitation. Besides medical management, major mental health problems associated with TB are anxiety and depression. Anxiety disorders are characterized extensively by excessive worrying, apprehensiveness, fear of future events, and uneasiness. Anxiety disorders make up one of the most common complications of psychiatric disorders. Maneuvering the gaps between the physical, mental, and social aspects of health will affect the overall outcome of diseases.

Therefore, assessing the association of TB on the mental well-being of its victims is usually underestimated in most institutions. Moreover, social support and stigma could be important factors in the treatment outcomes of TB patients, leading to a decrement in mental well-being.

Depression, anxiety poor social support, and stigma evidently affect the mental well-being of individuals across the globe, irrespective of age, race, demographic characteristics, geographical location, and social status.

5 Lifestyle Changes for a Holistic Approach to TB Treatment

Here are some lifestyle practices that can be incorporated into daily routine to ensure a positive and timely impact of TB treatment.

Adequate Nutrition and Sleep

The body's ability to recover and heal is closely linked to adequate nutrition and sleep, which is a cornerstone of any holistic approach to managing diseases. Additionally, a nutritionally deficient state can compromise the body's ability to heal and respond to medications. Therefore, individuals are recommended to consume a diet rich in essential nutrients including vitamins A, C, and D, and Zinc, and include lean proteins, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in their diets. Patients are also advised to maintain a regular sleep schedule and avoid stimulants such as caffeine close to bedtime.

Moreover, lifestyle factors such as smoking and alcohol consumption can have a detrimental impact on TB treatment as smoking damages the lungs, and alcohol weakens the immune system and might interfere with medication effectiveness. Thus, it is advisable to encourage patients to quit smoking and alcohol consumption for a successful treatment.

Stress Management

The diagnosis and treatment of TB can be emotionally overwhelming. This can lead to stress which can weaken the immune system, making it harder for the body to fight the infection. Thus, stress management plays a vital role in combating TB. Individuals can incorporate several physical activities such as meditation, yoga, swimming, walking, or practicing deep breathing exercises to alleviate stress and anxiety. The patients are advised to consult their healthcare providers before beginning any exercise regimen to ensure it is safe and appropriate for their condition.

Hygiene and Infection Control

Another important lifestyle practice that individuals should include in their daily routine is maintaining hygiene to control infection, which is not only essential for the patient's well-being but also to prevent the spread of TB to others. Some techniques include good hand hygiene, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing and using tissues can help reduce the risk of transmitting the disease.

Routine Check-Up

Never skip your regular check-up schedule. The routine check-up will help the doctor to determine the efficacy of current therapy. The doctor also evaluates the impact of drugs on other organs such as the liver through various tests.

Follow Your Hobbies

TB is a contagious disease. There is a restriction for meeting with other people during the initial tuberculosis treatment period. Involve yourself in your hobbies such as painting writing, and reading. It will prevent negativity from entering your life.

Furthermore, the socioeconomic conditions in which TB patients live can greatly affect an individual's ability to manage the disease. Certain circumstances like poverty, inadequate housing, and limited access to healthcare can hinder treatment adherence and overall recovery. It is essential to address these social determinants of health and participate in collaborative initiatives that provide financial assistance, improve housing conditions, and ensure access to healthcare services that can have a positive impact on the outcomes of TB treatments.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the importance of lifestyle in managing TB cannot be underestimated. It is essential for individuals and medical practitioners to adopt a holistic approach that includes proper nutrition, physical activity, stress management, tobacco and alcohol avoidance, social support, and hygiene measures to elevate TB treatment. By addressing these interconnected aspects of health, we can improve treatment outcomes, enhance the quality of life for TB patients, and work towards a world where this ancient disease no longer poses a global threat.