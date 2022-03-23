Tuberculosis (TB) In Kids: WHO Shares Guidelines To Manage This Severe Lung Infection

Tuberculosis (TB) In Kids: WHO Shares Guidelines To Manage This Severe Lung Infection

Ahead of World Tuberculosis Day, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has shared some of the most effective tips to manage this serious health condition in kids.

Tuberculosis or TB is one of the world's deadliest infectious killers. It is one of the potential lung infectious diseases that wrecks havoc on the respiratory organs of the body. Primarily caused by bacteria, tuberculosis can also affect the kidneys, spine, or brain. This is also one of the most contagious diseases which spreads through respiratory droplets breathed or coughed into the air. Tuberculosis can affect anyone, irrespective of age and gender. According to the statistics, every 24 hours, 4100 people get into the claw of this deadliest infectious disease and the situation for the kids is even worse. Ahead of World Tuberculosis Day, the day that marks the importance of tracking this disease and the importance of managing this condition, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has shared some of the most effective tips to manage this serious health condition in kids.

TB In Kids Management Tips For Parents

Tuberculosis is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis (M. tuberculosis). According to the experts, many children who get infected with M. tuberculosis bacteria never develop active Tuberculosis or TB and remain in the latent TB stage. However, this health condition can turn fatal if not taken care of. Here are some of the effective guidelines by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to manage this severe lung infectious disease.

Children With Symptomatic Pulmonary TB

For children who are diagnosed with symptoms of Pulmonary Tuberculosis, Xpert Ultra must be used as the initial stage diagnostic test. The WHO also recommends that instead of smear microscopy/culture and phenotypic drug susceptibility testing (DST), one should always opt for rifampicin resistance on sputum, nasopharyngeal aspirate, etc.

Children With Presumptive Pulmonary TB

Children under this category should consider going for integrated treatment decision algorithms to diagnose this condition better.

Children With Less Severe TB

Those kids who are not suffering from any severe forms of TB must opt for a 4-month treatment procedure which involves the use go (2HRZ(E)/2HR).

Oral Treatment for TB

Children under the category of 3-years-old should opt for an all-oral treatment regimen that contains bedaquiline.

You may like to read

In the case of high TB burden settings, decentralized TB services can be considered for use among kids with no signs and symptoms of TB.