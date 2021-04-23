Currently India is facing a Tuberculosis pandemic as the cases are rising at a rapid rate. Tuberculosis (TB) is fatal if not treated at the right time. Hence there should be enough awareness created regarding it. Sadly many people neglect the symptoms and land in trouble due to negligence. Here Dr. Arvind Kate Pulmonologist at Zen Multispecialty Hospital Chembur Mumbai will help you separate facts from fiction regarding TB. Read on to know more about this disease as well as what's true and what's false about it. Tuberculosis (TB) infection occurs due to the Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria. It not only affects the lungs but