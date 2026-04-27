Tuberculosis isn’t always obvious: Early symptoms that look common but can signal a serious infection

Tuberculosis may not show clear signs early. Here's how common symptoms like cough, fatigue, and fever could signal TB and why early diagnosis matters.

Tuberculosis or TB as it is commonly referred to is a disease that is believed to have clear warning signs and that is serious. However, TB in most situations does not manifest itself in the most evident forms. Its initial symptoms might resemble other typical health conditions, and that is why many individuals neglect them or postpone visiting a doctor. This can result in the infection worsening and spreading due to this delay.

Early symptoms can be mild and confusing

According to Dr Monica Kumbhat M, Head of Technical Operations, Neuberg Diagnostics, Chennai, "Initial symptoms of TB tend to be mild and can be very easily ignored. Symptoms of TB first manifest as cough which cannot be cured, rise in body temperature (fever) in the evening, easy fatigability, night sweats, and loss of weight without a specific cause, she explains. These symptoms might not appear to be serious at first. Most individuals might believe that it is a seasonal illness, stress or frailty."

"The greatest TB problem is the similarity of its symptoms to other respiratory diseases (e.g. the flu or a common cold). Due to this reason, individuals tend to self-medicate rather than meet with a doctor. Using over-the-counter drugs can temporarily alleviate symptoms, but does not cure the infection. This may postpone appropriate diagnosis and treatment", the doctor added.

Ignoring symptoms can worsen the disease

In addition to this, Dr Kumbhat cautions that disregard of these early signs can be quite costly. By delaying the process of seeking the services of a doctor, individuals also delay the process of obtaining the appropriate tests. This enables the bacteria that cause TB to further multiply in the body. Gradually, the disease may become more serious and even infect other people, particularly in close-contact environments.

TB can affect more than just the lungs

The second factor that makes TB hard to diagnose is that it does not necessarily only affect the lungs. Although the most prevalent type of the disease is lung TB, it may also affect other organs. This is termed as extrapulmonary TB. It may impact such regions as lymph nodes, bones, abdomen, or other glands.

When to see a doctor?

This is where awareness comes in. In case of a cough that extends beyond two weeks, or in case other symptoms such as unexplainable weight loss, persistent fatigue, fever at night or night sweats are noted, one should visit the doctor. Early diagnosis may be used to verify the presence of TB or otherwise.

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TB is treatable particularly in its initial stages. The infection can be cured with proper medication, taken regularly throughout the course and it helps avoid complications. However, treatment that is interrupted in the middle and delay in diagnosis may complicate the treatment of the disease.

TB is not always easy to recognise. What appears to be a small or usual ailment, might be a deeper problem. Listening to your body and consulting a doctor in time can be a great help. Early action is not only healthy, but can also help stop the infection spreading to others.

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