Tuberculosis in young adults: Why TB cases are rising in urban India and symptoms you should not ignore

The number of adults suffering from Tuberculosis (TB) is increasing and it's becoming a big health concern, especially in cities. TB used to affect older people or those who are less fortunate but now it's being diagnosed in people aged 20 40. Experts say this is because of the way young people live in cities their immune systems and the fact that they are more likely to be around people with TB in crowded areas. Healthy eating and little exercise are common among professionals. These factors directly affect the body's system making it harder to fight infections like TB. Also, being in public places like offices, metros and shared accommodations increases the risk of getting TB through the air.

TB spreads through droplets released when an infected person coughs or sneezes making it a major risk factor if you're around them for a long time. The doctor explains, "The bacteria that cause TB spread through the air. Being in poorly ventilated spaces with an infected person for a long time significantly raises the risk of getting TB."

Common symptoms are often ignored

One of the challenges in controlling TB is that people often ignore the early symptoms. In adults, these signs are often mistaken for minor infections or fatigue caused by work stress. Key symptoms include:

Persistent cough lasting longer than two weeks

Coughing up blood

Weight loss

Fever and night sweats

Constant fatigue and weakness

"Many young people today prioritise work over health. This imbalance leads to a decline in immunity, making them more susceptible to infections like TB," says the doctor.

Impact of urban lifestyle

Several aspects of city life contribute to the increasing risk of TB:

Air pollution damages lung health and reduces resistance Sedentary jobs limit activity Fast food and processed diets lack nutrients Overcrowded environments facilitate the spread of infection

Precautions to prevent tuberculosis

The good news is that TB is preventable and curable with intervention. Experts recommend the following steps:

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Maintain a nutritious diet

Get sleep (7-8 hours daily)

Exercise regularly to boost immunity

Ensure ventilation in living and working spaces

Use masks in high-risk areas

Seek medical attention if symptoms persist

The doctor emphasises, "If you experience symptoms like cough, weight loss or prolonged fever, do not ignore them. Early diagnosis and proper treatment can completely cure TB and prevent complications."

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.