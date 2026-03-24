Tuberculosis in eyes: Early symptoms and when to seek help

Tuberculosis in eyes: Ocular tuberculosis affects multiple eye regions which include the middle layer of the eye (uvea), retina and the optic nerve.

Tuberculosis in eyes: Tuberculosis is a contagious disease that is commonly known to affect the lungs. However this medical condition can also involve other parts of the body including the eyes known as ocular tuberculosis. Although incidence of TB affecting the eyes is less common if the condition is not detected early then it can lead to vision problems.

How does Tuberculosis affect eyes?

The TB causing bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis can reach the eyes through the bloodstream or as a result of an existing TB infection elsewhere in the body. Healthcare professionals warn that because symptoms can be subtle and easily mistaken for other eye conditions awareness is key to preventing complications.

Early symptoms of Tuberculosis in eyes

Recognising early symptoms can help prevent long-term damage. Common warning signs of ocular tuberculosis include:

The eyes maintain persistent redness that affects one eye or both eyes People experience either blurred vision or complete vision loss People experience eye pain or discomfort Light sensitivity occurs during photophobia People see floaters or dark spots during vision People experience excessive tearing

The Mayo Clinic states that these symptoms possess overlapping characteristics which require medical assessment. It warns that the condition will develop into more serious inflammation if people choose to ignore the signs.

"Uveitis is a form of eye inflammation that affects the middle layer of tissue in the eye, called the uvea. It can cause redness, pain, blurred vision and floaters. Uveitis (u-vee-I-tis) warning signs often come on suddenly and get worse quickly. The condition can affect one or both eyes, and it can affect people of all ages, even children," the Mayo Clinic states.

"Possible causes of uveitis are infection, injury, or an autoimmune or inflammatory disease. Many times, a cause can't be identified. Uveitis can be serious, leading to permanent vision loss. Early diagnosis and treatment are important to prevent complications and save your vision."

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When to seek medical help?

According to Dr. Loveleen Sharma, Consultant Chest Physician, Kailash Deepak Hospital, one should seek medical help when experiencing blurring of vision, a decrease in visual acuity, floaters and flashes in front of the eye, persistent tearing and redness of the eyes.

She says that if you are facing these symptoms for quite some time then you should consult your ophthalmologist. In her words, "They will run tests like visual acuity test or your fundus examination to diagnose TB." Dr. Sharma further warns that it is essential to start anti-tubercular treatment as soon as possible to prevent permanent loss of vision.

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