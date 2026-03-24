Tuberculosis: How TB bacteria enter the body and silently damage lungs, brain, kidneys and spine - Leads to fatal multiple organ failure

Tuberculosis (TB) is a contagious infection caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria, primarily attacking the lungs but capable of affecting other organs. It spreads through airborne droplets from coughs or sneezes. Key symptoms include a persistent cough, fever, night sweats, and weight loss.

Tuberculosis: How TB bacteria enter the body and silently damage lungs, brain, kidneys and spine - Leads to fatal multiple organ failure

Tuberculosis (TB) is often perceived as a disease that affects only the lungs, but the reality is far more complex and concerning. On World Tuberculosis Day 2026, experts are urging people to look beyond the common symptoms and understand the hidden impact of this infectious disease. From the brain and spine to the kidneys, TB can silently damage multiple organs, especially when diagnosis is delayed or treatment is incomplete. Adding to the concern, even patients who complete treatment may continue to suffer from long-term complications like breathlessness due to lasting lung damage. As cases of drug-resistant TB and extrapulmonary infections rise, early detection, accurate diagnosis, and sustained care have become more critical than ever.

What Is Extrapulmonary TB? Experts Explain Its Hidden Impact

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Rakesh Godara, Additional Director - Pulmonology, CK BIRLA HOSPITALS, Jaipur, said, "Though Tuberculosis is mainly associated with the lungs, it is crucial to understand that it can affect multiple organs in the body, especially when diagnosis or treatment is delayed. This is known as extra pulmonary TB.

In the brain, TB can result in tuberculous meningitis, a dangerous condition causing fever, vomiting, headaches, confusion, and even seizures if untreated. When the spine is involved, it is called spinal TB or Pott's spine, where patients may experience stiffness, persistent back pain, or in advanced cases, nerve compression leading to weakness or paralysis. TB affecting the kidneys can present with frequent urination, blood in urine, or may remain silent for prolonged periods.

Who Is at Higher Risk of Extrapulmonary Tuberculosis?

Such forms are more common in individuals with reduced immunity, diabetes, or malnutrition. The challenge is that symptoms are often non-specific, leading to delays in diagnosis. In this context, CBNAAT (Cartridge-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification Test) plays a crucial role as a rapid and highly sensitive diagnostic tool. It helps in early detection of TB and also identifies drug resistance, enabling timely and appropriate treatment.

Dr Godara also highlighted that early detection and complete treatment are essential, as TB in these sites can cause permanent damage. Any persistent, unexplained symptoms should be evaluated promptly. With timely intervention and adherence to therapy, even extrapulmonary TB can be effectively treated and managed."

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Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Arup Halder, Pulmonologist CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, said, "Tuberculosis is often misunderstood as a disease limited to the lungs, but in reality, it can affect multiple organs in what we call extrapulmonary TB. We frequently see cases where TB involves the brain, leading to TB meningitis, which can be life-threatening if not diagnosed early. Similarly, spinal TB can cause chronic back pain, deformity, and even neurological deficits if left untreated. Renal TB, though less talked about, can silently damage kidney function over time. The challenge is that these forms do not always present with classic symptoms like cough, making diagnosis more complex and often delayed. A high index of suspicion, especially in patients with unexplained neurological symptoms, persistent back pain, or urinary issues, is critical. Early detection and timely treatment can significantly reduce complications and long-term disability."