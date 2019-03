When tuberculosis hits any part of your body other than lungs, it is known as extrapulmonary TB. According to a 2017 report by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in India, extrapulmonary tuberculosis makes up for one-fifth of all the TB cases in the country. It has been found that this type of TB is most common in HIV patients and kids. While people living with HIV have a compromised immune system, kids have an under-developed one. This could be the possible reason behind the high incidence of extrapulmonary TB in HIV patients and kids. Experts in the field are of the opinion that individuals affected by HIV cannot restrict the TB bacteria in the lungs due to weak immune functions. That’s why, in their case, the TB bacteria can sneak into the bloodstream and spread to other sites of the body, which is not the case with others.

The symptoms of extrapulmonary TB are similar to those of pulmonary TB. They include unexplained weight loss, frequent bouts of high and low-grade fever, night sweats, etc. Additionally, patients of extra pulmonary TB experience symptoms affecting the body parts infected by the tuberculosis bacteria. This type of TB is difficult to detect as the location-specific symptoms are often confusing. However, extrapulmonary TB is not infectious. On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day on 24th March, we give you a low-down on the body parts that TB can affect, apart from your lungs.

Lymph Nodes

It is one of the most common forms of extrapulmonary tuberculosis. TB bacteria usually targets the lymph nodes in your neck and those above clavicles, the bone beneath your shoulders, causing inflammation and swelling in that area. If you are diagnosed with Active TB, any lymph node in your body can catch the infection.

Combat Plan: Your doctor may prescribe a 9-month regimen where the first 2 months will involve having isoniazid, riframpicin and ethambutol and for the next 7 you will need to take isoniazid and rifampicin. It can also be a 6-month treatment schedule where you will be required to have isoniazid, rifampicin and pyrazinamide for the first 2 months followed by a 4-month plan including isoniazid and riframpicin. These medicines need to be taken daily.

Kidneys

Renal tuberculosis can occur when the TB bacteria travel through your blood and reaches your kidney. When a tuberculosis lesion gets into your blood vessels, it affects your kidney. To diagnose this health condition, you need to undergo a urine test which takes about 6 to 8 weeks to detect renal TB. The renal tuberculosis bacteria thrive in water and contaminate the lower urethra, a tube which connects the urinary bladder to the urinary meatus (the opening of the urethra) for the removal of urine from your body. Age, low body mass index and smoking are the primary risk factors behind this health condition apart from a compromised immune system.

Combat Plan: To prevent renal tuberculosis, it is important for you to be screened for latent tuberculosis infection, if you experience symptoms such as fever, weight loss, and night sweats.

Uterus

Genital tuberculosis among women is a long-term disease that has very low-grade symptoms, making it hard to identify. It is one of the most common forms of extrapulmonary tuberculosis. If you are diagnosed with this condition, it can affect your fallopian tube, which is responsible for carrying eggs from ovaries to the uterus. Various studies have mentioned that the occurrence of genital tuberculosis is more likely to happen during pregnancy and post-puberty. Women with pulmonary TB also fall in the high-risk group.

Combat Plan: After diagnosis through minimally-invasive procedures like laparoscopy and hysteroscopy, genital tuberculosis is treated with the regular six-month regimen for drug sensitive TB. An intensive regimen is followed for the first two months including drugs like Isoniazid (H/Inh), rifampicin (R/Rif), pyrazinamide (Z/Pza), and ethambutol (E/Emb). The continuation phase of the next four months includes isoniazid and rifampicin. However, the duration of the treatment may get longer depending on the severity. Also, remember that the TB medications will not be able to mend your fallopian tubes if they have already been damaged. These drugs will only cure symptoms like fever, pain or vaginal discharge.

Bones

When the TB bacteria travel from your lungs to your bones and joints through the blood and lymph nodes, you can suffer from bone TB. If left untreated, bone tuberculosis can cause severe complications like pain, swelling, stiffness, and abscesses. In its advanced stage, bone TB can cause paralysis or neurological complications.

Combat Plan: Early diagnosis is the key to fighting bone tuberculosis. It can be detected with the help of imaging tests like X-ray, CT scan or MRI.

Central Nervous System

When the tuberculosis bacteria hit your brain and the spinal cord, the two components of your central nervous system, a condition called TB meningitis affects you. It is the infection of the thin layers surrounding your brain. If you are suffering from TB meningitis, you may experience symptoms like fatigue and drowsiness. You may also face trouble in moving your hands or feet, speak, or focus your vision.

Combat Plan: It is a dangerous health condition which can be tricky to address. Your doctor may diagnose TB meningitis by performing a lumbar puncture, a procedure which involves the insertion of a needle in your lower back region to make way to the fluid around your spinal cord. This fluid, known as the central spinal fluid, is also connected to your brain. A BCG vaccine can be effective in preventing TB meningitis.

Gastrointestinal (GI) Tract

Gastrointestinal tuberculosis is a health condition that occurs when your immune system is weakened, and the TB bacteria can infect your stomach. Abdominal pain and upper GI bleeding are the usual symptoms. If you have developed this condition, you may witness various large ulcers in your stomach. Scarring from these ulcers can cause gastric outlet obstruction.

Combat Plan: According to a report published in the Science Magazine, antibiotic drugs can help you get rid of this type of extrapulmonary TB. Along with this, a tailor-made meal plan is crucial for the management of this TB.