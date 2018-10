Osteoporosis is the condition of the bones in which they start deteriorating. It is commonly seen in older adults but it can also occur at any age. You may be at a higher risk of fractures, or bone breaks while carrying out your daily activities like standing or walking if you are suffering from osteoporosis. You may exhibit symptoms like receding gums, weakened grip strength, brittle nails, a fracture from a fall or even from a strong sneeze or a cough, neck and back pain and so on. But, you will be able to deal with it now with the help of these DIY tips.

You should go for a banana: According to research, hip and spine bones are stronger in the case of women who eat potassium rich diet. Banana is abundant in potassium, which balances the body and keeps it healthy so that the calcium of the skeleton is not consumed by the body. You should go for sprouts: For maintaining the density of bones one needs vitamin K. Do you know that those amazing sprouts are jam-packed with vitamin K and can help you to get rid of osteoporosis? So, start eating them today!

You should increase your calcium intake: If you wish to prevent osteoporosis you should consume calcium. Almonds are rich in calcium and can help you to fight osteoporosis and can strengthen your bones. You should opt for phosphorus and vitamin D: You may need phosphorus and vitamin D to build bones and tackle osteoporosis. You can get them from fruits, fishes and vegetables. So, just eat it right now!

You should go for Triphala: This Ayurvedic remedy can also be effective in treating osteoporosis. It can help you to get rid of various bone disorders. The colon is responsible for the nourishment of the bones You can opt for soy foods: They can help you to balance your estrogen level in the body and can also help you to increase your bone density.

You can opt for Amalaki: The magnificent fruit contributes in replenishing the lost bone tissues and you can have the fruit in the powdered form or in the decoction form. You should stay physically fit: Regular walking can be beneficial for you. Walking can help you to increase your bone density and tackle osteoporosis. But don't go overboard. Avoid doing strenuous activities. Do follow the given instructions and lead a healthy life.