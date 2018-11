Winter is about to set in and a major scare of Dengue has struck the national capital once again. The municipal corporation has recorded a sudden increase in the number of positive Dengue cases in the last two months. Over 1,000 cases were reported in October and more than 500 have been reported in November. Over 2,100 total number of positive Dengue cases have been recorded this year till now. According to experts, Dengue is a highly mobile disease as it spreads with the daily movements of people. Thereby, there is an urgent need to come up with preventive measures against this mosquito borne condition. Here are some natural remedies that can help you keep Dengue at bay and also cure the condition quicker.

Papaya Leaves: Papaya leaves are one of the best remedies against Dengue. These help in shooting up the platelet count and curbs symptoms of fever, body ache, chills, nausea and weariness.

Goldenseal: Its dried root has amazing medicinal property and can provide quick relief to Dengue symptoms, flushing out the virus from the body. You can crush and chew or juice it.

Giloy: Boil the stems of Giloy with some Tulsi leaves into it and have this herbal drink. Giloy not only maintains your metabolic rate but also enhances your body immune system, safeguarding it against infection.

Fenugreek leaves: These help in bringing down your fever and act as natural soothing agent for your body pain. It also helps you in having a sound sleep to overcome the tiredness. You can add some methi powder and mix it with water to have it or munch on the crushed leaves.

Tulsi leaves along with black pepper: Boil some Tulsi leaves in water, add a pinch of black pepper and drink it. This drink is a superb immunity builder and an anti-bacterial agent as well.

Turmeric: A glass of milk with turmeric not only amps up your metabolism but also prepares your body for a speedy healing process.