Do you know that, unlike the tendons, ligaments and cartilage, joints are the only part of musculoskeletal system that has no direct blood supply? Yes, the joints that help us walk, run and jump with ease, have no direct blood supply. This makes them prone to degeneration. Thus, our joints require movements (exercises) to stimulate blood flow toward them. Oxygen-filled blood brings joints the required nutrients, rejuvenates dead cells and washes away the waste with synovial fluid. This waste would otherwise build-up in joints and harm their functioning.

Without proper daily exercise of the joints, you are increasing the risk of stiffness, muscle imbalances and arthritis. Daily exercise helps improve your range of motion. This will not only help you in achieving your over-all performance goals but also support exercises, which you once believed were too difficult to perform. Proper movement of the joints will facilitate better connection between different muscles. This brings down the risk of injuries.

Here are some basic joint mobility exercises, which you can perform in the morning to loosen up your joints.

EXERCISES YOU SHOULD PERFORM FOR IMPROVED JOINT HEALTH

It is important that you perform the following exercises in the morning since that is the time your joint are stiff. The reason behind this stiffness is that your body is motionless while you sleep for hours. Without joint movement, your joint becomes stiff. By performing these exercises right after you wake up, you reduce the chances of aches and swelling later in the day.

Neck circles

With today’s youth spending the majority of their time on smartphones and in front of a computer screen, it makes sense to do the neck circle. This is the first exercise you should perform after waking up. Constant use of smartphone often creates postural deficiencies like forward-head posture, which causes stiffness in joints, back and neck muscle and cervical spine. Neck circles help release the tension.

Here is how you perform it: Stand upright, look forward. Your feet must be in line with your shoulders. Slowly, move your right ear over your right shoulder, then your head back and left ear over your left shoulder. Finally, end your movement as you rest your chin on your chest. Repeat this exercise 5 to 10 times and then switch your direction and start over with your left ear and left shoulder.

Standing backstroke

Derived from swimming, you can perform backstroke even if you are not in water. Similar to swimming, standing backstroke works up the person’s ball and socket joint of the shoulder. This joint gets effected the most by our improper posture and motion.

Here is how you perform it: To perform this exercise, stand upright, keep your arms straight below and elbows locked in. Now raise one of your arms and make a circle with it without touching your torso. Bring your arm back to the resting position and raise the other arm. Keep repeating this exercise alternatively, for at least 20 times.