A dental condition that is caused by bacteria is known as pyorrhoea. It can be termed as the inflammation of the gums which affects the membrane surrounding the roots of your teeth. It can cause the discharge of pus and loosening of the teeth.

Also known as periodontitis, its symptoms include bleeding while brushing, sore gums, bad breath, pain while eating and swollen and so on. Accumulation of bacterial plaque which mostly occurs due to poor oral hygiene is the main cause of it. Wrong brushing technique, hurried brushing, improper use of toothpicks, gum injuries and so on, can also lead to this annoying and painful condition. Furthermore, sugar-laden foods can also cause germs in your mouth due to which you may get pyorrhoea. But, you will be able to get rid of it if you follow these natural hacks. Get going now!