Heat rash is a skin condition which occurs during summers. It can cause tiny red bumps on your skin and even lead to a burning or itchy feeling. If you live in a place where the climate is hot and humid, you are more likely to develop heat rashes. The prevalence of this condition is more common in kids as compared to adults. Though, there are various home remedies such as wearing loose clothes or applying ice on the affected area, but these remedies can not cure your condition completely. Instead, you should use other natural remedies such as neem, turmeric, henna leaves and curd to reduce the effects of heat rash.