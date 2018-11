A thin clear tissue that lies over the white part of the eye and lines the inside of the eyelid is the conjunctiva. You may get conjunctivitis because of the inflammation to the conjunctiva. It can lower your productivity and hamper your quality of life. Irritants like shampoos, dirt, smoke, bacteria, fungi and many more other factors can lead to conjunctivitis. You may exhibit symptoms like pink or red eyes, watery eyes, discharge from your eyes and itchy eyes. So, take your expert’s help who will prescribe your certain medications. Apart from that, you can also follow these natural solutions which are listed here.

You can opt for cucumber slices: If you wish to get rid of inflammation and irritation which can cause due to conjunctivitis then you must say hello to cucumber. Cucumber can help you to tackle conjunctivitis. It is anti-inflammatory in nature and can be placed on your eyes. This will soothe your eyes. Remember, you should close your eyelids while doing so. Don’t put it inside your eyes.

Potato is antioxidant in nature and can also help you to get rid of your pink eye. Cut slices of raw potato and just place them on your eyes. Doing so can help you to get rid of swelling and redness. You can opt for hot and cold compress: Pink eye infection can lead to discomfort and can also cause burning sensations and itching. So, just take a clean cloth and dip it in the warm water and then place it on to your eye. This will help you to soothe your eye and deal with inflammation. Or take a clean cloth, dip it into the cold water and place it on your eye. Ta da, you will feel better for sure!