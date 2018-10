When a piece of food, an object, or a liquid gets lodged in your throat that is when you can choke. Adults choke due to breathing in fumes or eating or drinking too rapidly. People tend to choke at some point of time in the life. Sometimes, it can be dangerous as well! If you happen to choke you may keep on coughing continuously and can you may also expel food and liquid from your throat via airway.

If you get choked you will find it difficult to speak, breathe and you may make noise. So, in order to tackle it, you can opt for these amazing natural solutions.