We all know about the numerous health benefits that regular exercise can offer. But, did you know it can also prevent you from developing cardiovascular problems, particularly if you are a man. According to the findings of a study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, men who performed over 40 push-ups noted significantly lower risk of developing any heart-related problem as compared to those who managed to do only 10 or lower. The study compared the cardiovascular health of over 1,000 adult men over a decade.

Various experts heap praise on push-ups for a number of reasons. When you do push-ups, it builds your core strength, burns calories and works muscles of your entire body. However, push-ups are not the only form of exercise which can be used to keep your heart healthy, there are various other heart-friendly exercises which can help you keep cardiovascular problems at bay. Here, we share with you five such exercises, but make sure to consult with your doctor to ensure that these physical activities will not cause any adverse effect on your health, depending on your age, fitness and health condition.

Swimming. Taking water fitness classes or swimming laps will boost your heart rate and enhance your heart’s health. Also, the multi-directional resistance in water can help you to better your muscular strength and tone.

Brisk walking. Use a treadmill or go outside and walk briskly (at a faster pace than normal walk). This can do wonders for your heart’s health. So, put on those comfortable shoes and start walking to keep cardiovascular problems at bay.

Cycling. You can boost your heart’s health by opting for an easy cardiovascular activity such as cycling. Cycling is an exercise which can be done in a gym, outside or you can even peddle your way to work.

Running. If you don’t have any physical injury or limitation, running is one of the best exercises to burn calories and improve your heart’s health. Don’t go overboard from the beginning, if you have just started, start with short sprints until you feel fitter and then increase the duration accordingly.

Strength exercises. Mixing strength training with aerobic exercises will yield fruitful results for your heart’s health. It will lead to the surge of good cholesterol levels in your body and will reduce bad cholesterol. Also, the American Heart Association also recommends that you should perform strength training exercises two times a week. Perform these exercises in reps and continue till you are unable to do more without assistance.