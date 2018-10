Gout cause inflammation and intense pain in the joints, especially in the joints of the big toe. It is a kind of arthritis which cause severe attacks of pain and swelling. Basically, gout affects the joints of the toe, but also it can occur in other joints of the body like thumbs, ankle, elbows, wrist, and earlobe. When you have high levels of uric acid, urate crystals accumulate in your joints it forms gout.

An inflammatory process occurs in the body, enzymes and cytokines (proteins) damage the cartilage. In the final stage, cartilage wears off and one bone rub against another bone which leads to joint pain. Some of the common causes of arthritis are weight gain, genes, injury or overuse of joints, etc. Thus, in this article, we have mentioned a few essential oils which can help you to get relief from gout pain.

Rosemary Essential Oil

It has medicinal properties. Rosemary essential oil possesses antibacterial, astringent, antioxidant, anti-arthritic and analgesic properties which are very useful in treating gout. When applied on the skin, it numbs the nerves and warms up the affected area to give relief from the pain.

Basil Essential Oil

Basil has several health benefits and it has been used as a medicinal herb for many years. Basil possesses anti-inflammatory properties which can bring relief from swelling and inflammation. Due to its cooling properties, it reduces the burning sensation.

Chamomile Essential Oil

Chamomile extracts have flavonoid compounds like luteolin, apigenin and quercetin, that have anti-inflammatory properties. It effectively reduces gout pain, thereby providing relief from gout because it possesses analgesic properties.