High cholesterol levels is a common and also major health concern as it can result in a wide range of health problems like hypertension, chest pains, heart attacks, strokes and other vascular diseases. If you’re looking for a way to keep your cholesterol levels under control, maintaining a healthy diet and exercising is an absolute must. You should add these 8 food items that can help maintain your cholesterol levels. Other than that, you could also try using lemongrass essential oil.

Lemon grass is from a group of grass in the genus Cymbopogon plant, which is a perennial plant commonly found in warm climates or tropical countries especially in South-east Asia. Several studies have found that lemongrass has many medicinal uses which also includes reducing cholesterol levels [1]. This is because it has anti-inflammatory properties, among others. A study published in the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology in 2011 by Brazilian researchers found that lemongrass intake is beneficial in reducing blood cholesterol levels.In this study, laboratory mice were administered lemongrass essential oil for 21 days (100 mg/kg) Following that, it was observed that blood cholesterol was reduced and no side-effects were reported. These are the 8 unique ways to use lemongrass to improve your immunity.

How to use it?

Just two drops of lemongrass essential oil is enough to reap its medicinal benefits. You can add it to a glass of warm water in the morning and have it along with your breakfast. You could also try this soothing masala chai with lemongrass.

Reference

1. Food Chem Toxicol. 2011 Sep;49(9):2268-72. doi: 10.1016/j.fct.2011.06.025. Epub 2011 Jun 13. Cholesterol reduction and lack of genotoxic or toxic effects in mice after repeated 21-day oral intake of lemongrass (Cymbopogon citratus) essential oil. Costa CA(1), Bidinotto LT, Takahira RK, Salvadori DM, Barbisan LF, Costa M.

Image Source: Shutterstock