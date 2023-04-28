Try A Digital Detox To Sleep Better And Sharpen Your Focus

Despite the many health consequences, it's difficult to imagine our lives without our devices. One way to achieve balance is through a regular digital detox.

Look around you; screens are everywhere. We use them while working, eating, shopping, exercising, playing with our kids, waiting for flights, and even at bedtime. The average person spends over 40 per cent of the day looking at screens. And that number is only increasing from 2019 to 2021, time spent on mobile devices jumped 30 per cent.

What is all this exposure to screens and information doing to our brains? Plenty, as researchers and scientists are finding out. Studies show that excessive screen time impacts certain regions of the brain such as the occipital cortex, prefrontal cortex, and temporal cortex that are responsible for essential functions like learning, memory, attention, concentration, emotional regulation, and social functioning. And unchecked scrolling has been linked to increased anxiety, disrupted sleep, reduced physical activity and social interactions, and lack of focus.

Despite these consequences, it's difficult to imagine our lives without our devices. Technology makes life easier in many ways. According to mindful tech expert, Jay Vidyarthi, the way forward is not a digital divorce but an attempt to find balance. "True wellbeing depends on using tech with intention. There is nothing wrong with watching our favorite shows occasionally. The problem emerges when you function on autopilot and lose track of how you direct your attention. When you stop choosing how to live your life and, instead, let the powers that be choose for you," he says.

One way to achieve balance is through a regular digital detox a set period in which you avoid using devices and social media. It doesn't have to be long. Even putting screens away for an hour once a week can help reduce your reliance on technology. You can start here for guidance and a variety of supporting wellbeing practices.

Benefits of Digital Detox

Thinking about unplugging for a bit? Here are some of the brain health benefits:

1. Reduced stress: Taking time to power off with no notifications to trigger your alert system allows your body to restore itself. It also creates space to connect with the world around you, giving you a break from being inside your head.

2. Better sleep: Late-night scrolling can keep you up longer than intended. Not only does the stimulation keep your mind awake, but the blue light interrupts melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. Putting your phone down an hour before bed helps your brain start to get sleepy and allows you to focus on creating a quality nighttime routine.

3. Higher productivity: Remember the statistic at the start of this article? On average, our devices take up 40 per cent of our day, distracting us from the day's responsibilities and leaving little room for activities that light us up. Setting your phone aside will help you rebuild your attention span and focus on the things you want and need to get done.

4. Higher self-esteem: Social media apps can become a constant comparison game, contributing to poor self-image. Spending less time on curated feeds and more time in the real world can help you see yourself in a more positive light.

5. Reduced risk of dementia: Researchers predict that excessive screen time will dramatically increase dementia risk in upcoming years through multiple pathways, including changes in the brain's gray and white matter volume and impaired learning and memory.

Periodically disconnecting from your devices will help you connect more deeply with yourself, the world around you, and the people you love. Try a digital detox for even just one hour. The results may surprise you.

The article is contributed by Prakriti Poddar |Global Head, Mental Health & Wellbeing, RoundGlass, a Wholistic Wellbeing organization, which offers various solutions to practise digital detox through its app, RoundGlass Living.

