'Tripledemic' Alert: CDC Cautions People To Take These Precautions To Stay Safe

This is the season when RSV, influenza and COVID-19 spreads all at the same time. Here is what you should do to not get infected.

The term 'tripledemic' was introduced last year when the US was battling the surging cases of RSV, influenza and COVID-19 at the same time. These three diseases together were responsible in infecting millions of people in 2022, kill more than 100,000 people and overwhelmed the hospital system in the country. This year however, the country has been preparing for the tripledemic early on even before the season change. This is because typically, the changing seasons bring along these influenza surges. Moreover, it is always safer to take precautions especially after the new variant of COVID popped up.

RSV typically happens in the United States and it is a dangerous disease, especially for children. According to The Lancet Respiratory Medicine medical journal, one out of 56 infants require hospital admission. Health officials are predicting that the tripledemic may hit during the winter season. Although every person is at risk of getting infected, kids and people with underlying health issues could be a bigger target of these viruses.

Get Vaccinated

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the first step to safety is getting vaccinated every year with flu vaccines and new COVID-19 booster doses.

Cover Your Mouth And Nose When You Sneeze

This is not just basic etiquette, it will also prevent you from falling ill and spreading the diseases. The main mode of spread of all these three illnesses is through germ-laden droplets in the air which are expelled by humans.

Wear A Mask

You may not always know who is ill and who is carrying the virus which is why always wear a mask. It will prevent you from contracting the virus and spreading it.

Wash Your Hands

Human beings in general have a habit of constantly touching their face. This is how germs spread. Maintaining proper hygiene is basic. Wash your hands and face after coming from any place. When you are outside, always carry a hand sanitizer. It is better to wash your hands if you think that you have touched a contaminated surface.

Regularly Disinfect Common Surfaces

Make it a habit to regularly disinfect your home, especially the common surfaces. If there is a sick person at home, disinfect the room after he or she get better.

Do Not Go Out To Mingle If You Are Unwell

If you are unwell or you suspect that you may be getting sick, do not go out or mingle with other people. Make the better and mature decision and do not take any chances. By not going out you are helping to contain the further spread of the disease.

