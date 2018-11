A condition in which a person tends to lose his/her sense of smell partially or completely can be termed as anosmia. Though, usually, it is a temporary occurrence owing to the nasal congestion along with a cold or flu. However, due to varying health complications that surface with advancing age, older adults are at risk of losing their sense of smell permanently. You may also suffer from permanent loss of smell due to other health ailments that affect your brain or nerves like tumours or trauma to your head. Sinusitis, cold, smoking, influenza, flu and so on, can trigger anosmia.

You may also suffer from it due to age, alcohol consumption, malnutrition, head and brain injury, hormonal imbalance, exposure to chemicals and so on. It can also cause complications like food poisoning, social withdrawal, you will not be able to smell and it can affect your eating pattern as well.

You may exhibit symptoms like depression, loss of smell, low appetite, lower sex drive and many more. You will be given medications by your doctor and will also be asked to make certain lifestyle modifications like limiting your alcohol intake and smoking and so on. You can also try these natural solutions.

You can opt for steam inhalation

To tackle anosmia due to nasal congestion, you can try this excellent remedy and you will thank us later! The warm and moist stream will help you to reduce your inflammation, swelling and unblocked the nasal congestions. You should boil the water in the bucket and add some eucalyptus oil to it then inhale it. This will help you to bid adieu to your nasal congestion.

You can opt for garlic

The amazing garlic has antiviral and antibacterial properties. Thus, by opening your blocked nose passages, the fantastic garlic can help you to deal with congestion. Furthermore, the magnificent garlic is also jam-packed with anti-inflammatory properties and can help you to deal with blockage of your nasal passage. You can add those crushed garlic cloves to the glass of hot water and drink the mixture.

You can opt for lemon

The lovely lemon is loaded with vitamin C and is also known as an antioxidant. It can help you to strengthen your immunity and tackle infections and other health ailments. Also, the super lemon can help you to get rid of anosmia. You can add lemon and honey to warm water and drink it.