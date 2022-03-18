Doctors Remove A Huge Hairball From The Stomach Of A Girl Diagnosed With Gastro Trichobezoar

Gastric Trichobezoar removed from the 11 years old Oman girl.

Trichobezoar usually occurs when a mentally unstable person is involved in obsessive pulling of hair and eating it, which accumulates as a lump in the stomach.

A team of doctors in Hyderabad took out a large hairball from the stomach of an 11-year-old girl from Oman. The girl was diagnosed with gastro trichobezoar, which is an extremely rare intestinal condition in humans resulting from the ingestion of hair.

Usually, trichobezoar occurs when a mentally unstable person is involved in obsessive pulling of hair and eating it, which accumulates as a lump in the stomach. But in this case the girl has no psychiatric disorders, and her parents were also not aware of the situation.

The girl was initially taken to a hospital after complaining of pain and swelling in her stomach, as well as loss of appetite and weight loss. Preliminary diagnosis through ultrasound and CT scan showed an unidentified lump in the stomach.

Patient undergoes a giant gastric trichobezoar surgery

A team of three doctors, led by Dr. TLVD Prasad Babu, Consultant Surgical Gastroenterologist Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, conducted a surgery to remove the huge bezoar.

Speaking about the unconventional procedure, Dr. Babu said, "We performed UGI Endoscopy and detected ball of hair in her stomach. The entire stomach was filled with hair. The hair could have extended from the stomach into the small intestine. We have operated through laparoscopy to remove gastro trichobezoar. The patient was progressing well with dietary advice".

Followed by an oral liquid diet (as instructed by doctors), the patient was able to walk on the next day of the surgery. The girl was discharged from the hospital on the 3rd postoperative day.

You may like to read