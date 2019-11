Do your hands shake? Well, there’s nothing to worry about trembling hands but it can definitely tell a lot about your physical and mental health. Or least you’ll be able to tell what’s causing it. Our brain controls our motor movements and therefore, any impact to the organ may result in movement of any extremities. What you eat or do in your regular may have something to do with shaking of your hands. While it may not affect you directly, knowing the reason may help control or reduce it.

Caffeine overdose may cause shaking hands

It could be one of the reasons why your hands are fidgeting while sorting documents or clothes in your wardrobe. If you are over caffeinated, your brain controlling the hand moment may get fussy with it. Experts say that caffeine consumed from four to five cups of caffeine is an acceptable amount for the body. Any amount beyond that may affect adversely. With insomnia, anxiety, increase in heart rate, trembling of hands could also be associated with overdose of caffeine. So, if you are a coffee-addict and need to go for guitar lessons, you need to think about it.

Alcohol abuse could also cause trembling hands

If you have been an addict and are trying to get rid of the problem, it could be one of the withdrawal symptoms. Alcohol does impact the functioning of our brain. If it’s fed into the system for way too long, brain stats to follow a pattern. While trying to get rid of alcohol, the brain chemistry gets altered which in a way is a signal to get back to it. If you resist, it may cause trembling of hands. It can be worst during first two days and then gradually gets decreased. Don’t get scared of this condition if in case you are on you way to give up alcohol.

Nervous disorder could be behind your shaking hands

It’s not Parkinson’s diseases that we are talking about so there’s nothing to worry. It’s called essential tremors, a nervous disorder that causes rhythmic and involuntary shaking. This shaking is generally seen in hands. It could be eve in smallest of acts you do every day that demands some precision. Like drinking from a bottle or a glass. It’s often genetic and if in case you notice it happening with you, go and consult with your doctor.

Social anxiety disorder

If you panic stepping out and socialising with people, your brain may show resistance by causing unusual moments in body, specially in hands. The stress of speaking in front of people or anxiety of dealing with scary situations may make these tremors worst. Thus, if it happens to you for your social anxiety, ask for help right away for your mental health.

Hypothyroidism may also cause trembling hands

Thyroid is the gland that help controls heart rate, metabolism and digestion in body. It’s also responsible for may other functions in body. In case of hyperthyroidism, when thyroid gland is on overdrive, trembling in hands and fingers could be seen. Your doctor may ask you a blood test to check for the condition.