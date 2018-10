Did you experience abdominal pain or cramp after eating your yummy burger? Did you make those continuous trips to the bathroom after eating that green leafy vegetable salad? Beware! You may be suffering from an intestinal infection due to E.coli which is one of the most fatal foodborne illnesses.

You may feel fatigued, there will be a loss of appetite and you may also experience nausea, flatulence, diarrhoea, fever, abdominal cramps and bloody stools if you have an intestinal infection. And if you are suffering from severe E. coli infection you may exhibit symptoms like bloody urine, pale skin, dehydration, bruising and many more.

We list out few causes of E. coli infection

Improper food handling can invite E. coli infection

• If you forget to wash your hands thoroughly before cooking – may it be at home or restaurants, you may suffer from it.

• If you use utensils, spoons, dishes and vessels which are not cleaned.

• If you consume food items which are left out for too long.

• If you eat foods which are not stored in a right temperature.

• If you eat foods which are not cooked properly or at the right temperature like poultry.

• If you eat raw seafood products.

• If you eat raw foods which are not washed properly.

Contaminated water: You can suffer from it if you drink contaminated water or even swim in it.

Through person-to-person contact: If an infected person touches your food you may also suffer from E. coli infection.

Your doctor will give you medications which may help you to tackle it. You will also have to rest plenty and drink a lot of water.

Preventive measures

• You should wash your fruits and veggies properly

• You should refrigerate your leftover items as soon as you are done with your lunch or dinner.

• You should avoid drinking raw milk

• You should avoid cooking if you are suffering from diarrhoea

• You should see to it that you cook your food properly