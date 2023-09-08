Treatment Of Hirsutism (Excessive Hair): Medical Interventions And Laser Hair Removal

Hirsutism is a condition marked by excessive terminal hair growth in women in areas where hair is typically minimal or absent. It has the potential to cause both physical and emotional distress for those impacted.

What causes Hirsutism?Dr. Monica Chahar, Chief Dermatologist & Director- Skin Decor, New Delhi,says,"This situation often stems from an underlying hormonal imbalance, notably an elevated presence of androgens or increased sensitivity of the body to these hormones. While these are usually considered male hormones, they are also found in smaller quantities in females. The manifestations of hirsutism commonly include coarse, dark hair on areas like the face, chest, and back."

Is it curable? While there isn't a universal solution, a combination of medical interventions and permanent laser hair reduction can effectively manage hirsutism, as per the expert.

Treatment of Hirsutism

According to Dr. Chahar, medical solutions for managing Hirsutism include:

Hormone Regulation

In cases where hormonal imbalances are the root cause of hirsutism, hormone regulation can yield positive results. Birth control pills containing both estrogen and progesterone can stabilize hormone levels, reducing androgen production. Medications classified as anti-androgens, such as spironolactone, can also be prescribed to counteract the effects of androgens on hair follicles. If an underlying thyroid hormone disorder is there, then its correction can also control the excess hair growth.

Topical Applications

Prescription creams featuring eflornithine can decelerate facial hair growth. While not a permanent fix, these creams contribute to the control of excessive hair growth and enhancement of the affected areas' appearance.

Insulin Sensitization

For hirsutism linked to polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), insulin sensitizers like metformin might be recommended. These medications enhance insulin resistance, which is frequently associated with hormonal imbalances in PCOS.

Permanent laser hair reduction

Laser hair reduction, particularly laser hair removal, offers a long-lasting remedy for hirsutism by targeting hair follicles' ability to produce hair. This technique employs concentrated light energy to impair hair follicles, preventing future hair regrowth. The procedure proves most efficacious for individuals with darker hair and lighter skin, as the contrast in colour aids the laser in pinpointing hair follicles.

Dr. Chahar explains: In a laser hair removal session, a handheld device emits a laser beam that melanin (pigment) in the hair follicles absorbs. This inflicts damage on the follicles, impeding hair growth. Different laser techniques can be used, but the most common ones used are Diode and Nd:Yag laser. Multiple sessions are usually necessary to address hair in different growth phases and attain optimal outcomes.

Effectiveness: While laser hair removal is considered a method of permanent reduction, it might not entirely eliminate all hair. Many people experience a substantial decrease in hair growth following several sessions, and any regrowth often exhibits finer and lighter characteristics.

Maintenance: Periodic maintenance sessions might be needed to manage regrowth that occurs over time. However, the frequency of these sessions typically pales in comparison to the initial treatment sessions.

Considerations: It is crucial for laser hair removal to be administered by a trained and licensed professional to minimize potential risks like skin irritation, burns, or alterations in skin pigmentation. A consultation is essential to ascertain suitability for the procedure based on individual skin and hair traits.

Take away

Hirsutism can be effectively managed via a blend of medical interventions and permanent laser hair reduction. Medical solutions encompass hormone regulation, topical applications, and insulin sensitization, addressing the hormonal imbalances often linked to excessive hair growth. On the other hand, laser hair removal delivers enduring hair reduction by directly targeting follicles. While not all hirsutism cases can be entirely eradicated, these treatments can significantly ameliorate the condition and enhance the quality of life for those affected. Engaging with a healthcare professional or dermatologist is vital to crafting an appropriate treatment plan tailored to individual requirements and characteristics.

