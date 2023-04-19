Treatment Of Chronic Nonhealing Ulcers: How Autologous Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Works

Chronic nonhealing ulcers do not heal adequately because they lack the required growth factors (GFs).

Autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) or autologous conditioned plasma (ACP) is widely employed in a variety of therapeutic applications. Here's how it helps in treatment of chronic nonhealing ulcers.

Chronic wounds are typically difficult to cure because they lack the growth elements required to keep the healing process going, and they are sometimes compounded by superinfection. Traditional therapy such as dressings, surgical debridement, and even skin grafting cannot produce optimal recovery because they lack the required growth factors to control the healing process.

The definition of chronic nonhealing leg ulcer is "loss of skin and subcutaneous tissue on the leg or foot that takes more than 6 weeks to heal." Persistent ulceration of the lower leg, especially the foot, is a common ailment that causes pain, social inconvenience, and high expenditures. Leg ulcer prevalence has been shown to range between 0.18 per cent and 1 per cent. Lower extremity ulcers are caused by three primary factors: venous, arterial, and neuropathic.

Treatment of chronic nonhealing ulcers

Chronic nonhealing ulcers do not heal adequately because they lack the required growth factors (GFs). Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) improves wound healing by promoting the healing process by influencing mesenchymal cell recruitment, proliferation, and extracellular matrix formation throughout the healing process. Autologous PRP is a safe, simple, and cost-effective approach for treating chronic nonhealing ulcers. PRP has made a significant contribution to the stimulation and acceleration of bone and soft tissue healing. It is a relatively recent biotechnology that is part of the current surge in interest in tissue engineering and cellular treatment.

Use of Platelet-rich Plasma

Therapy with autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) or autologous conditioned plasma (ACP) is utilised in spots and cosmetic medicine, notably for musculoskeletal soft tissue injuries. It is also utilised in orthopaedics and maxillary surgery, particularly to repair major bone abnormalities. The number of platelet-rich plasma treatments administered is unknown. Platelet-rich plasma is thought to enhance tissue regeneration and/or the development of new tissues in wounded areas by providing high dosages of growth factors and other bioactive proteins such as cytokines.

What evidence exists to support the use of PRP in wound healing?

The available data are mostly case studies. These studies have revealed:

PRP and autologous fat combined with a 3-dimensional hyaluronic acid matrix to heal post-traumatic and vascular wounds, diabetic and chronic ulcers.

Scar cosmetic improvement using fat grafts mixed with PRP, followed by non-ablative laser skin resurfacing.

PRP and hyaluronic acid combined to heal open and chronic lesions on the heel and ankle.

Healing of infected dehiscent sternal lesions with a local application of PRP.

Case studies published in a variety of nations have also demonstrated that PRP therapy can assist individuals who have mild wrinkling owing to sun exposure and/or simply ageing.

You may like to read

The results reveal that when PRP is administered to the skin by superficial or deep dermal injection, the skin texture, tone, and firmness can improve within 3 weeks, with further improvements continuing for the following few months.

PRP is often used to rejuvenate areas such as the cheekbones, behind the eyes, jawline, back of hands, neck, knees, elbows, upper arms, and post-pregnancy stretch marks.

Conclusion

As a platelet concentrate, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) produces a high concentration of numerous growth factors that can affect healing processes. Additionally, PRP includes a high concentration of leukocytes, which might help to prevent infection. PRP is widely employed in a variety of therapeutic applications.

Autologous platelet-rich plasma (PRP) or autologous conditioned plasma (ACP) is a medical therapy that is commonly utilised in sports and aesthetic medicine. The precise extent of its application is uncertain. Scientific study has not validated the anticipated tissue regeneration properties of platelet-rich plasma.

The article is contributed by Dr. Prithviraj Deshmukh, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Orthobiologics expert and Interventional Pain Specialist at Nexus Day Surgery Centre.