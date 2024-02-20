Treatment Of Cancer: How Does It Put An Impact On Kidneys?

The complex interplay between cancer treatment and renal function requires a multidisciplinary approach, with nephrologists playing a vital part in improving patient outcomes.

Over the past few years, it has been observed that the treatment of cancer has significantly advanced, giving hope and extending many individuals' lifespans. However, as we dive deeper into the complexities of cancer therapies, it has become evident that these treatments can have repercussions on other vital organs, such as the kidneys. Therefore, we must look at the intricate link between cancer treatment and kidney health to shed light on the difficulties patients and healthcare professionals face.

Cancer Treatment And Kidney Function

A nephrologist's daily interactions with patients reveal the subtle connection between medical conditions and kidney health. Among the numerous difficulties faced, the impact of cancer treatment on kidney function is particularly complex and nuanced. Hence, looking at the specific considerations and insights from a nephrologist's perspective, Dr. Swarna Shashi Bhaskara (NephroPlus)sheds light on the complex relationship between cancer therapies and renal health.

Acute And Chronic Kidney Disease

They are a complex group of diseases that can cause and result from cancer. Chemotherapy, particularly in some cases, may lead to kidney disease. Many current and newly developed cancer chemotherapeutic agents are known to be nephrotoxic, causing kidney dysfunction, which is common in the terminal stages of cancer, given the relationship between kidney disease and cancer development and treatment.

As Per A Canadian Study

Nearly one in every ten cancer patients treated with chemotherapy or newer targeted drugs could require hospitalization because of acute kidney injury.

The study included about 163,000 patients who started chemotherapy or targeted therapies for a new cancer diagnosis, in an overall of 10,880 people hospitalized for severe kidney damage or dialysis. This led to a cumulative acute kidney injury rate of 9.3%. It was also found that people with advanced tumours were 41% more likely to experience acute kidney injuries compared to those with early-stage cancer. Individuals with chronic kidney disease were 80 per cent more likely, as opposed to the population as a whole, to be hospitalized for a kidney injury. In contrast, those with diabetes had a 43 per cent higher risk.

Prevail Over Cancer

When trying to prevail over cancer, one must first understand the complex relationship between cancer treatment and kidney health. While advancements in cancer therapies bring us closer to effective cures, it is essential to remain mindful of potential side effects on vital organs such as the kidneys. We can strive to optimize the balance between overcoming cancer and preserving the individual's health by promoting a comprehensive approach incorporating preventive measures, early detection, and personalized treatment strategies.

Conclusion

Conclusion

Hence, nephrologists are committed to protecting kidney health beyond the scope of renal diseases. The complex interplay between cancer treatment and renal function requires a multidisciplinary approach, with nephrologists playing a vital part in improving patient outcomes. We can navigate these renal realities and contribute to cancer patients' overall care by encouraging collaboration, enhancing our understanding of treatment-specific renal risks, and embracing personalized medicine.