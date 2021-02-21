A brain tumour is the abnormal growth of cells in or around the brain. It can be benign (noncancerous) or malignant (cancerous). One-third of brain tumours are estimated to be cancerous. The signs and symptoms of brain tumours vary from person to person depending on the tumour’s size location and rate of growth. Common symptoms and signs of brain tumours include headaches seizures nausea and vomiting behaviour or personality changes unusual sleepiness memory problems confusion etc. If the doctor suspects that you may have a brain tumour you may be recommended to undergo several tests like CT scan MRI and