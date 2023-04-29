Treatment Of Anorexia: New Capsule Delivers Electrical Current To The Stomach To Ease Nausea

Loss of appetite

MIT engineers have developed an ingestible 'electroceutical' capsule that could potentially help prevent nausea or loss of appetite in people with cachexia or anorexia.

Nausea and loss of appetite are common symptoms for people with anorexia and cachexia. Anorexia nervosa (commonly known as anorexia) is a potentially life-threatening eating disorder that leads to excessive weight loss. People with this disorder try to lose weight with extreme diet or exercise even when they are underweight. Cachexia is characterized by extreme weight loss and muscle wasting and it is associated with an underlying chronic illness like cancer and chronic renal failure, HIV, and multiple sclerosis.

Here's the good news for people suffering from cachexia, anorexia, and other diseases that cause nausea or loss of appetite. Engineers form Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed an ingestible 'electroceutical' capsule that could potentially help prevent nausea or loss of appetite in these patients.

The new ingestible capsule delivers an electrical current to the endocrine cells to stimulate the release of hormone ghrelin which controls hunger, nausea, and feelings of fullness. Tests conducted in animals have shown that this "electroceutical" capsule could significantly enhance ghrelin production in the stomach.

TRENDING NOW

In the paper published in Science Robotics, the researchers mentioned that this approach could potentially be used to deliver electrical stimulation to other parts of the GI tract as well.

What about the side effects?

According to the MIT researchers, ghrelin levels in the bloodstream increased considerably just after 20 minutes of delivering the electrical stimulation in the stomachs of the animals. The electrical stimulation didn't cause any significant inflammation or other adverse effects, they stated.

Initially, they used an electrical probe to deliver the electrical stimulation to the stomach. Then they set out design a device that could be swallowed and temporarily reside in the stomach and give the same results. Finally, they came up with an ingestible 'electroceutical' capsule.

You may like to read

When they administered the capsule into the stomachs of large animals, it lead to a significant spike in ghrelin levels in the bloodstream.

Talking about the benefits of electrical stimulation, the researchers said that it utilizes the body's own systems rather than introducing external agents.

The MIT research team is planning to test the ingestible 'electroceutical' capsule in human patients within the next three years. If everything goes well, this capsule could potentially replace or complement some of the existing drugs used to prevent nausea and loss of appetite in people with cachexia or anorexia.

RECOMMENDED STORIES