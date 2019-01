Also known as nocturnal pruritus, itching skin at night is a common condition these days. There can be natural as well as health related causes behind it. Your skin functions like fluid balance, temperature regulation, and barrier protection get influenced by your body’s natural circadian rhythms. And, these functions slightly change at night making you feel itchy. Also, your body releases more cytokines at night which is responsible for increasing inflammation. Sometimes, dry skin is the reason behind itchy feeling.

Apart from these causes, there are certain health conditions including liver disease, thyroid problems, psychological conditions, nerve disorders, allergic reactions and so on that cause itchy skin and make it worse at night. Here, we will discuss about some of the major causes of itchy hands and feet.

Diabetes:

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) suggests that higher blood sugar levels (common in diabetics) is linked to increased skin infections leading to itching. The high blood glucose level provides an ideal condition to naturally present yeast to grow and increase in number leading to itchy hands and feet. This condition is known as eruptive xanthomatosis. Some of its symptoms are red bumps on the skin, red circles around it, and high level of cholesterol.

Allergies:

This is considered as one of the most common causes behind itchy hands and feet. You may get an allergy via touch or eating. And, symptoms may not be visible immediately. Some of the signs reflecting that you got an allergy are rashes, dry skin, blisters, hives, and stinging and burning sensation on your hands and feet.

Eczema:

This condition causes inflammation in your skin along with itching. There are various kinds of eczema that target different parts of the body. However, dyshidrotic dermatitis, a form of eczema is the main culprit behind itchy hands and feet. If you have this condition, you may experience other symptoms like blisters, cracked and red or sore skin, and scales on the skin.

Scabies:

Itch mite bite is considered as the main cause behind scabies which lead to itchy hands and feet. The itchiness is due to the eggs laid by the pest by penetrating into the top layer of your skin. The bad news is that it is communicable to other parts of the body open to skin contact. Children are found to be more prone to this condition as compared to adults. Apart from itchy hands and feet, you may also experience symptoms like itchiness in the elbow, armpit, wrist, and web between fingers, tiny scales and blisters, rashes, and skin-coloured burrows.

Psoriasis:

You suffer from this disorder due to the rapid growth of your skin cells and then their accumulation on the skin surface. Usually, it is hereditary and therefore can be long-lasting. Moreover, you can contract this condition through contacts with someone who already have this. While suffering from psoriasis, you may also go through symptoms like red skin patches, stiff or swollen joints, soreness in and around the affected area, and itching in elbows, knees, lower back, and even the face.

Natural ways promising relief from itching and burning sensation

Though, there are various medications are available in the market to treat these conditions, nothing can be better than natural ways. Therefore, here we tell you about some of the easily available kitchen ingredients that will help you get rid of itchy hands and feet immediately.

Basil tea: Due to its antibacterial properties and presence of a topical anesthetic known as eugenol, basil tea provides relief from itchiness. To use it right, make basil tea, cool it down and apply it on the infected area.

Lemon: Due to its anti-inflammatory and anaesthetic properties, lemon helps reduce itching. To use it right, just squeeze lemon juice on the affected area and leave it there for some time.

Moisturisers: Generally, dry skin leads to itching. Therefore, keep your body moisturised at all times. You can consider applying hydrocortisone lotion to your feet and hands to get rid of itching. For better results, wrap a clean piece of cloth around the affected area after applying the lotion. Notably, that cloth must wet but without excess water.