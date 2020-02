If you are travelling to areas where the outbreak is not severe, you have to follow some basic hygiene precautions. @Shutterstock

The coronavirus continues to spread across countries defying geographical boundaries. This brings us to the question of how safe it is to travel given the current situation. It is all right for some people to be unconcerned by this thought because they hardly travel. There are others who are frequently on the road for work and business as well as pleasure. With fears of a pandemic looming in the background, how will the global traveller deal with the situation? Well, the only way out is to be extra cautious while travelling. There is no other alternative. Of course, you can always just stay at home. But that is hardly a viable option.

But sometimes, you may need to travel to areas that have an outbreak of the coronavirus. What do you do then? If you take certain precautions, you can still keep yourself safe, say experts around the world. Travel advisories and guidelines are also being issued by governments and health organisations. All these are designed to help a traveller bring down his or her risk of catching the virus. The Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania (CMAAO) have also come out with such guidelines.

Travel guidelines from CMAAO

If you are travelling to areas where the outbreak is not severe, you have to follow some basic hygiene precautions. Eat from clean spaces and steering clear from contamination.

If you are planning to travel to affected countries, you need to be more careful. If you have any cold, cough and flu symptoms, stay away from people with similar symptoms. Wear a mask in public places and when visiting sick people. Wash your hands frequently and drink lots of water to stay hydrated.

If you are planning a trip to countries with secondary cases, it will be better to reschedule your travel plans.

China and Korea are off bound. Don’t even think of going there.

Tips to keep you safe from the coronavirus

If you are planning to travel during the coronavirus outbreak, you must mentally prepare yourself that you may be under quarantine for 14 days in any country.

Keep your passport and visa safely with you at all times so that if you have to leave in a hurry you are not caught unaware. You may also want to carry a photocopy of the same.

If you are on any prescription medication, carry your medicines, ideally a month’s supply, and also the prescription and generic names of the drugs.

You may also want to keep some non-perishable eatables like dry fruits with you at all times.

A refundable air ticket also makes more sense at this time since you don’t know when things may change.

You must also avoid travelling to areas where the outbreak has been severe. Try to spend as little time as possible in airports. Also avoid any contact with sick people, exotic animals and animal markets. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water. Use a hand sanitiser in emergencies. If you feel unwell, report to a nearby health facility immediately.