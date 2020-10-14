According to the World Health Organization around six million people worldwide may die of sepsis every year. The CDC too reports that one in three patients who die in hospital have sepsis. Sometimes also called septic shock this condition is caused by the immune system overreacting to an infection and causing damage to vital organs. It has been implicated recently in deaths from COVID-19. Now a team at the Weizmann Institute of Science has uncovered a molecular mechanism that plays a central role in the dangerous spiral of sepsis. The findings of this study suggest a way of reining in