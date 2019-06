If your friend or family member is going through a traumatic brain injury, know about the condition to help him fight it better. © Shutterstock

Traumatic brain injuries (TBI) are always impact related. When severe injury occurs in the brain due to any forceful impact on the head, it is called TBI. Sports activities, accidents and violent aggression can cause this kind of injury. There are three kinds of traumatic brain injuries. If you get hit in the head and suffer an injury, it is called a closed head injury. An open head injury is one where an object penetrates the skull. At times, shaking the head violently can cause injury. This is very common in babies. In this, there is usually damage to nerve tissue and it can cause a brain injury.

A traumatic brain injury can change the course of life of a person. It leads to cognitive, behavioural and physical conditions that are frightening at first and difficult to deal with. Victims of this kind of injury can experience disorientation, reduced mental abilities, balance problems, headaches, fatigue, seizures and sensitivity to light to mention a few. If you know a victim of this kind of injury, you will see that he is often unable to process information, concentrate, choose or take a decision. He also has trouble understanding and remembering.

A research at University of Helsinki and the Helsinki University Hospital links traumatic brain injury to dementia in working-age adults. According to this study, such injuries can increase the risk of dementia but not of Parkinson’s or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

It is particularly difficult for friends and relatives of the victims. They have to go through the trauma also. We try to make things a little easier by taking you through various aspects of the condition. Be an informed caregiver.

Traumatic brain injury can pose a real challenge to anyone’s cognitive capacities. Here are some of the problems he may face.

Inability to concentrate

The patient may show signs of distraction and restlessness. It is difficult for him to pay attention or concentrate. You can help by making sure that he is in a quiet environment. Ask him to read a short paragraph or do simple additions and subtractions. This will increase his attention span and help him to concentrate.

Problems in processing information

Patients find it difficult to process and manage information. They react slowly to any verbal of visual cues. They also have a problem understanding what others are saying. Here also, you can help by just being there for the person. Make sure that the patient is comfortable and reduce distractions. Give him time to think. Don’t push. Repeat yourself if it helps.

Communication issues

Patients of brain injury have difficulty in forming words and expressing themselves. It is also difficult for them to understand what others are saying. Here, you will need to take the help of a speech therapist. Be patient and don’t overcrowd the patient. Let him interact with one person at a time. It will help. Also try to speak slowly and with a clear diction.

Memory problems

Brain injury patients have problems with short term memory. They may also forget recent happenings. They have a lot of empty years in their lives and this can be devastating. You can help them by filling up those empty gaps. Be orgsanised and use notes to help the patient remember things that need to be done daily. Again, be patient.

Problem solving issues

Brain injury patients often can’t see a problem if it stares them in their face. They just don’t know that it is a problem. You can help by explaining the situation and explaining why it is a problem. You can approach it as a game and make it fun. Create problems and try to solve it together with the patient. You can include rewards as an incentive.

Impulsive behaviour

Such patients may be socially inappropriate and be quiet inconsiderate. Be gentle and clear that what they are doing is not acceptable. In many ways, it is like dealing with a child. You can also consult a qualified professional to show you the way. They will show you how to approach this problem in an organised manner.

MEDICINAL TREATMENT FOR TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY

Doctors use certain medicines immediately after a traumatic brain injury to prevent complications. Diuretics drain the tissues of fluids and induce urination. This helps to reduce the build-up of pressure in the brain.

Most victims of traumatic brain injuries have frequent seizures in the initial stage. Anti-seizure drugs subdue the seizures and provide relief to the brain. If the injury is severe, pressure in the brain rises. This compresses the blood vessels. Therefore, blood vessels cannot carry the required nutrients and oxygen to the brain.

When a person is in coma, his brain needs less oxygen. This is why, often, doctors prescribe coma-inducing drugs to traumatic brain injury victims. Sometimes, doctors prescribe anti-anxiety medicines to take care of fear and apprehensions. Anti-depressants provide mood instability and muscle relaxants help in controlling spasms.

NEED FOR SURGERY

In almost all cases of traumatic brain surgery, doctors perform emergency surgical procedures to provide relief to and save the victim. This prevents further damage to brain tissues. Internal bleeding and collection of clotted blood inside the brain puts undue pressure on the brain and damages tissue.

Surgery is needed to remove the clots and also to stop the bleeding. It is also essential to repair severe skull fractures and remove fragments of skull in the brain. A surgeon can cut open the brain to drain cerebral spinal fluid to give more room to swollen tissues.

HOME CARE TIPS FOR TBI

You have to closely monitor the patient at home. Look out for any changes in condition. Speak to your doctor immediately if you see that the patient is getting worse. Follow up is important. Never miss a doctor’s appointment. Listen to your doctor. He knows best and will tell you when the patient can start his normal activities. Be patient. Recovery from traumatic brain injuries take time. Most people return to normal activities gradually.